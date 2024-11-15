The company had clocked Rs 294.04 crore net loss during the July-September period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal.

Anil Ambani, brother of Mukesh Ambani, is often hitting headlines these days due to various reasons. He is the chairman of Reliance Group which is in different sectors like power, infra and more. His companies seem to grow as some of them have cleared their debts. Now, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RInfra) has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,082.53 crore in the July-September quarter of 2024-25 on lower expenses. The market cap of the climbed to Rs 10208 crore on November 14.

RInfra is engaged in the business of providing Engineering and Construction (E&C) services for power, roads, metro rail and other infrastructure sectors. It is also engaged in the implementation, operation and maintenance of several projects in the defence sector and infrastructural areas through its special-purpose vehicles.

READ | BIG trouble for Anil Ambani, criminal charges against his Rs 14422 crore company over...

The company had clocked Rs 294.04 crore net loss during the July-September period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing. Exceptional gains of Rs 3,575.27 crore, including gain on settlement of debts and income of Rs 80.97 crore on account of arbitration claim received, boosted the bottomline in the September quarter, according to a company filing. The company's total income reduced marginally to Rs 7,345.96 crore over Rs 7,373.49 crore in the year-ago quarter. Expenses declined to Rs 6,450.38 crore from Rs 7,100.66 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

(With inputs from PTI)