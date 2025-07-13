Anil Ambani's Reliance Infra's BIG move days after achieving debt-free status, now plans to...

Reliance Infra has called a Board of Directors meeting for Wednesday, July 16, 2025, to deliberate on a key matter.

Anil Ambani's Reliance Infrastructure Limited is one of the companies of Reliance Group, which is often in the news. The company became debt-free in May this year. Now, the flagship firm of Ambani has announced plans to raise long-term capital through multiple financial instruments, as per an ET report. This indicates that the Ambani-led firm seeks to strengthen its financial position and fuel growth plans.

Reliance Infra key meeting on July 16

Reliance Infra has called a Board of Directors meeting for Wednesday, July 16, 2025, to deliberate on a comprehensive capital raising strategy. The Reliance firm says that the meeting will consider raising long-term resources by issuing equity shares/equity-linked securities, through qualified institutional placement or any other method and/or through non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

This means that the company can raise money from investors in many ways, including issuing equity shares, equity-linked securities. Money can also be raised through qualified institutional placement (QIP). Apart from this, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) can also be issued.

Reliance Infra's market cap

The company currently has a market cap of Rs 15310 crore, as of July 11. The share price of the firm closed at Rs 378.50 with a 1.71 per cent gain on Friday. Recently, its credit rating has been upgraded by three notches by India Ratings and Research, which has assigned it 'IND B/Stable/IND A4' rating from an earlier rating of ‘IND D’. The upgrade is on its existing non-fund-based working capital limits. The credit rating agency has also removed ‘Default’ rating after six years in view of the company's near-zero debt profile, the exchange filing said.