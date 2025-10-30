FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BUSINESS

Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group slams Cobrapost allegations: 'Calculated attempt to...'

Reliance Group said that the sole objective behind these actions is to create confusion and undermine the confidence of over 55 lakh shareholders of Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 30, 2025, 05:49 PM IST

Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group slams Cobrapost allegations: 'Calculated attempt to...'
File photo: Anil Ambani
Reliance Group of industrialist Anil Ambani has slammed Cobrapost allegations, calling them a 'malicious campaign aimed at crashing stock prices.' This comes after the group received media queries regarding a proposed press conference by a now-defunct online platform. Reliance Group said on Wednesday that certain corporate rivals, acting through nominated individuals and associated entities, have undertaken a 'deliberate and sustained campaign of calumny, disinformation, and character assassination' against it. 

Cobrapost, an Indian non-profit news website, has alleged that the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (Reliance ADA Group) engaged in a 'massive financial fraud' worth around Rs 28,874 crore by diverting funds borrowed from public sector banks and investors to promoter-linked companies.

Reliance Group slams Cobrapost allegations

Describing Cobrapost as a self-appointed custodian of public interest, Reliance Group said that the sole objective behind these actions is to create confusion and undermine the confidence of over 55 lakh shareholders of Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power.

These corporate rivals appear to be orchestrating this alleged exercise with the malicious intent to tarnish the reputation of Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Power, Anil Ambani, as well as the more than 55 lakh shareholders, said Reliance Group. It also said that the rivals’ underlying motive is 'to influence public perception, and manipulate market sentiment to serve their own vested commercial interests'.

Reliance Group on proposed press conference

The group said it views the proposed press conference as a 'calculated attempt to tarnish' its and Anil Ambani's image, credibility, and standing, while seeking to destabilise shareholder confidence and influence ongoing investigations.

A malicious conspiracy masquerading as journalism: Reliance Group

Reliance Group categorically asserts that there are no new facts or revelations in the material being circulated or proposed to be disseminated. Cobrapost’s so-called “exposé” is merely a regurgitation of old publicly available information – misrepresented, distorted, and taken entirely out of context, said Reliance Group, adding: "The information being referred to is long available in the public domain and has already been examined by statutory authorities, including the CBI, ED, SEBI, and other competent agencies."

A large number of matters are sub judice and are being adjudicated before competent judicial forums, and any suo motu comments or statements on these subjects would amount to contempt of court, and interference with the right to fair trial, said the Anil Ambani-led group.

READ | Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's latest move to disrupt women's fashion in India, Reliance set to bring THIS foreign brand

Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power

Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power are part of Reliance Group, led by top businessman Anil Ambani. The two firms are debt-free with zero outstanding loans from banks or other financial institutions. Reliance Group also stated that its financial strength is reflected in its net worth and annual turnover -- each amounting to over Rs 33,000 crore.

 

