The core team of the centre will include experienced leaders of the Reliance Group including Sateesh Seth, Punit Garg and K Raja Gopal.

Anil Ambani, Reliance Group, has often been in the news for different reasons. Some of his Reliance companies are making a comeback after they cleared their debt. Now, as part of its 2030 growth strategy, Reliance Group has launched the Reliance Group Corporate Centre (RGCC) as part of its 2030 growth strategy. "The RGCC will serve as a strategic hub, providing guidance to the Group's companies as they pursue new opportunities and technological advancements," the firm said in a statement.

The RGCC will play a pivotal role in mentoring and developing emerging leaders, blending experience with fresh talent to propel the Group towards sustained growth. The core team of RGCC will include experienced leaders of the Group -- Sateesh Seth, Punit Garg, and K Raja Gopal. Garg currently leads as CEO of Reliance Infrastructure, while K Raja Gopal has been at the helm of Reliance Power for six years. He has over 27 years experience in the power sector.

Other leaders from the Group companies will also be invited to the RGCC. "The establishment of RGCC aims to harness the in-house expertise of these seasoned leaders to support the Group's forward-looking growth initiatives and cultivate a new generation of leadership for future project," the statement said.

In recent developments, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and Reliance Power Ltd, key entities under the Reliance Group, have achieved zero bank debt status and outlined plans for expansion into new growth areas.

Reliance Power has secured 1,270 MW of renewable power projects in Bhutan, while Reliance Infrastructure, through its subsidiary Reliance Defence Ltd, is setting up a manufacturing facility for small arms, ammunition, and explosives in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, spanning 1,000 acres.

