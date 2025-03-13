NCLT has also posted the matter for further hearing on March 25, 2025.

The acquisition of Anil Ambani's debt-ridden Reliance Capital (RCAP) has been underway since 2023. Now, another update has come in the case. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday gave additional eight days to all parties to complete procedural issues for the ownership transfer of Reliance Capital to Hinduja Group's IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL). The NCLT advised all parties to ensure completion of the implementation process by March 20, while granting the extension and posted the matter for further hearing on March 25, 2025.

The Mumbai-bench of NCLT heard the matter and a joint status update was given by the committee of creditors, administrator, and IIHL on the progress of the implementation of the resolution plan. The procedural documentation and filings for the last leg of the transaction for the remaining Rs 4,500 crore are under process. However, due to the upcoming banking holidays, a seven-day extension was considered appropriate by all parties. With this acquisition, IIHL intends to expand its banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) portfolio.

Earlier this year, IIHL secured all requisite regulatory approvals from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), and relevant stock and commodity exchanges.

READ | Meet woman, who has bought Narayana Murthy's Infosys shares worth Rs 494 crore, she works as...

In April 2023, IIHL emerged as the successful resolution applicant by winning the bid for Reliance Capital under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) with an offer of Rs 9,650 crore. Reliance Capital was placed under RBI-appointed administration since November 2021 due to governance lapses and payment defaults associated with the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group. The central bank appointed Nageswara Rao Y as the administrator, who subsequently invited bids for the company's takeover in February 2022.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ | THIS company has acquired 10 per cent stake in Haldiram's for Rs 8718 crore, not Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Tata