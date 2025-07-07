Anil Ambani-owned THESE firms register massive surge in market cap, is Mukesh Ambani's brother making a comeback?

Will Mukesh Ambani's younger brother, Anil Ambani, make a comeback soon? The younger son of Reliance Industries' founder Dhirubhai Ambani has been a case study of failure till recently as he suffered massive losses in business and many of his companies were wound up.

Anil Ambani hits headlines

Anil Ambani has hit the headlines as two of his companies have registered a phenomenal rise in their market cap. While Reliance Power has recorded a surge of 1.5 times its market capitalization at the BSE, Reliance Infrastructure has recorded a rise of 1.9 times in its market cap. The phenomenal rise in the market cap is not hollow; rather, it has solid foundations. Both companies have witnessed a sharp rise in foreign institutional holdings and the projects in the pipeline. While Reliance Power has solar panel and solar storage mega projects, Reliance Infrastructure has bagged contracts for ammunitions worth Rs 10,000 crore. Besides, the ammunition manufacturing company has also registered a capital rise of Rs 17,600 crore.

Anil Ambani reinvents himself

However, the Ambani scion has not made preposterous claims or issued a statement that may stir controversy. Also, he has not made many political moves, taking hard lessons from mistakes committed almost a decade earlier. Anil Ambani is reinventing himself and working hard as he is coming out with projects in the fields of green energy, strategic infrastructure and defence production. The surge in the market cap has come in the background of the collapse of Reliance Communications (RCom) and Reliance Capital. Both of these firms were legacy companies of the original Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group.

Anil Ambani's failed business ventures

Reliance Communications was India’s first CDMA operator and had over 120 million subscribers when it was on its peak. Its value was estimated at over Rs 1.68 lakh crore in January 2008, being a key component of the benchmark BSE Sensex. However, the company suffered heavy losses and found itself under the burden of debt of more than Rs 45,000 crore in 2017. It was overburdened with regulatory dues and spectrum costs. The Anil Ambani-owned company also faced stiff competition from Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio.

On the other hand, Reliance Capital was placed under an RBI-led resolution in 2021. The Hinduja Group was declared the winning bidder in 2023 for Rs 9,661 crore, but legal disputes delayed the handover. The twin collapse changed the public perception and the Reliance ADAG suffered a severe setback.