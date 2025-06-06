As per Forbes, Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in Asia today, and the 17th wealthiest globally, with a net worth of $108.1 billion.

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India with a net worth of Rs 9336219646. But did you know that his younger brother, Anil Ambani, was once wealthier than him? Anil, the younger son of Reliance founder Dhirubhai Ambani, enjoyed immense success before facing a dramatic downfall. Let’s explore his journey, his struggles, recent signs of revival, and where his wealth stands today.

Anil Ambani's wealth saw a massive jump following Reliance Power's successful listing. According to India.com, he was the sixth richest person in the world at his height, with a net worth of $42 billion. He was wealthier than his older brother, Mukesh Ambani, at the time.

In comparison, the Ambani brothers' combined net worth was only $2.8 billion in 2002. It increased to $6 billion in 2004 and then to $7 billion in 2005 prior to their company split.

Mukesh Ambani was given the group's oil, gas, petrochemicals, refining, and manufacturing companies, while Energy and Reliance Natural Resources were given to him.

Companies founded by Anil Ambani experienced quick, early success, but this was short-lived as fortunes started to decline for a variety of reasons, including poor investments, fierce competition, particularly in the telecom industry, and quickly shifting market conditions.

Reliance Group quickly became heavily indebted, which led to Anil Ambani's bankruptcy declaration and online court appearance in the UK in 2020.

Even with his early success, Anil Ambani's wealth was short-lived. A continuous decline was caused by a number of bad investment decisions, shifting market conditions, and fierce competition, particularly in the telecom industry. Once a major telecom provider, Reliance Communications battled to stay afloat in the face of fierce competition and a pricing war.

Anil Ambani was formerly wealthier than his older brother, but according to Forbes, Mukesh Ambani is currently the richest man in Asia and the 17th richest man in the world with a net worth of $108.1 billion.

With a net worth of $42 billion at its height, Anil Ambani surpassed Mukesh Ambani to become the sixth richest person on the planet. Following the successful offering of Reliance Power, one of his Reliance Group's most lucrative businesses at the time, Anil Ambani's wealth skyrocketed.

Reliance Group boss was once a richer brother

Before their separation and division of the family firm, the Ambani brothers' combined net worth in 2002 was $2.8 billion, rising to $6 billion in 2004 and then $7 billion in 2005.

Anil Ambani's current net worth is estimated to be around $530 million, according to a number of media publications. This is a massive decline from his previous days as one of the richest people in the world.

Anil Ambani's circumstances have just started to improve after his troubled sons, Jai Anmol and Jai Anshul Ambani, assisted in paying off the debts of many Reliance Group companies, leaving them debt-free.

Anil Ambani raised Rs 17,600 crore last year to lessen his companies' debt load. Only two of Anil Ambani's Reliance Group's listed companies, Reliance Infra and Reliance Power, have reportedly been able to achieve total debt freedom, while the majority of the group's other businesses still owe significant sums to creditors, according to media sources.

According to sources, Reliance Power and Reliance Infra, along with their subsidiaries, began loan repayment in September of last year and are currently debt-free. In August 2024, Anil Ambani started investing money in both of these businesses. The money was raised through preferential issues and Foreign Convertible Currency Bonds (FCCB).