On Wednesday, RPower posted a net profit of Rs 41.95 crore in the December quarter on account of higher income.

Anil Ambani, Industrialist and Reliance Group chairman, met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday evening in Mumbai, PTI reported. The meeting took place at 'Sagar', Fadnavis' current official bungalow in south Mumbai, a close aide of the CM said without providing further details.

The meeting comes as Anil Ambani-controlled Reliance Power is said to be looking for new investment opportunities. It may be noted that Fadnavis holds the energy portfolio. Last year, Reliance Power became a debt-free company on a standalone basis, successfully clearing all outstanding dues to lenders.

On Wednesday, RPower posted a net profit of Rs 41.95 crore in the December quarter on account of higher income. It had reported a loss of Rs 1,136.75 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in an exchange filing.

READ | Mukesh Ambani announces Rs 50000 crore investment in THIS state, to generate...

The company's total income rose to Rs 2,159.44 crore during the quarter from Rs 1,998.79 crore a year ago. Expenses stood at Rs 2,109.56 crore, lower as against Rs 3,167.49 crore in third quarter of the preceding financial year.

In a statement, the company said it has achieved zero bank debt status, which means it has no outstanding balance to any bank -- private or public. Total debt servicing, including maturity repayment in the April-December period of FY25 was Rs 4,217 crore. As of December 31, the company's net worth stood at Rs 16,217 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)