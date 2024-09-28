Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNPA supports World News Day 2024: Celebrating the power of journalism

Saif Ali Khan breaks his silence on 'unsettling' controversy surrounding Adipurush, Tandav: 'Need to stay away from...'

Meet Mira Murati, CTO who resigned from Microsoft-backed OpenAI after 6 years due to...

Anil Ambani's market dominance continues, his company returns Rs 85000000 before time, set for stunning comeback

'Hypocrisy at its worst': India hits back at Pakistan PM over Kashmir statement at UN General Assembly

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNPA supports World News Day 2024: Celebrating the power of journalism

DNPA supports World News Day 2024: Celebrating the power of journalism

Saif Ali Khan breaks his silence on 'unsettling' controversy surrounding Adipurush, Tandav: 'Need to stay away from...'

Saif Ali Khan breaks his silence on 'unsettling' controversy surrounding Adipurush, Tandav: 'Need to stay away from...'

Meet Mira Murati, CTO who resigned from Microsoft-backed OpenAI after 6 years due to...

Meet Mira Murati, CTO who resigned from Microsoft-backed OpenAI after 6 years due to...

7 audio series you can't afford to miss

7 audio series you can't afford to miss

Seven non-alcoholic beverages one must try 

Seven non-alcoholic beverages one must try 

5 irresistible deals on Big Billion Day Sale

5 irresistible deals on Big Billion Day Sale

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 thirst trap pics of 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor

10 thirst trap pics of 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor

Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash

Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash

10 most beautiful looking dogs in the world

10 most beautiful looking dogs in the world

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Saif Ali Khan breaks his silence on 'unsettling' controversy surrounding Adipurush, Tandav: 'Need to stay away from...'

Saif Ali Khan breaks his silence on 'unsettling' controversy surrounding Adipurush, Tandav: 'Need to stay away from...'

Aishwarya Rai's bizarre reaction to a question about Aaradhya Bachchan on IIFA Green Carpet, watch viral video

Aishwarya Rai's bizarre reaction to a question about Aaradhya Bachchan on IIFA Green Carpet, watch viral video

Who is Riya Barde aka Arohi aka Banna, Bangladeshi porn star arrested for using fake passport

Who is Riya Barde aka Arohi aka Banna, Bangladeshi porn star arrested for using fake passport

HomeBusiness

Business

Anil Ambani's market dominance continues, his company returns Rs 85000000 before time, set for stunning comeback

Rosa Power operates a 1,200 MW coal-based thermal power plant in Rosa village near Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 28, 2024, 11:08 AM IST

Anil Ambani's market dominance continues, his company returns Rs 85000000 before time, set for stunning comeback
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a big relief to Anil Ambani, as Reliance Power’s subsidiary became debt-free, its subsidiary Rosa Power has prepaid Rs 850 crore of its debt to Singapore-based lender Varde Partners. The company reportedly is on schedule to pay off its debt entirely and plans to settle the outstanding balance in the upcoming quarter, finishing the process before the end of the current financial year. 

The 1,200 MW coal-based thermal power station in Rosa village, close to Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, is run by Rosa Power. Varde Partners is the only lender for it. Rosa Power's balance sheet has strengthened, and the company recently issued a preferential issue of Rs 1,525 crore. These developments will let Reliance Power explore new commercial prospects, especially in the renewable energy industry.

The preferential issue of Reliance Power was authorised by the board on Monday. Authum Investment and Infrastructure Ltd and Sanatan Financial Advisory Services contributed the remaining Rs 900 crore, with Reliance Infrastructure, the company's promoter, contributing around Rs 600 crore.

According to a company stock marketing filing, Reliance Power's net worth is expected to increase from Rs 11,155 crore to above Rs 12,680 crore as a result of this preferential issue, preserving the business's zero-bank-debt position. The money raised will be invested in the company's subsidiaries or utilised directly to grow the business's operations.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

From Vision to Impact: Pratik Jain's Journey in Helping Businesses Navigate the Cloud

From Vision to Impact: Pratik Jain's Journey in Helping Businesses Navigate the Cloud

Clarifying speculation surrounding Raveena Tandon's involvement in Jatadhara

Clarifying speculation surrounding Raveena Tandon's involvement in Jatadhara

Meet woman, lesser-known sister of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, has this connection with Nirav Modi...

Meet woman, lesser-known sister of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, has this connection with Nirav Modi...

Meet man who joined company in 2016, then transformed it into Rs 132401 crore global pharma powerhouse, he is...

Meet man who joined company in 2016, then transformed it into Rs 132401 crore global pharma powerhouse, he is...

Not Mukesh Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan, Ratan Tata, this man owns India's most expensive vehicle number plate, it costs Rs...

Not Mukesh Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan, Ratan Tata, this man owns India's most expensive vehicle number plate, it costs Rs...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 thirst trap pics of 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor

10 thirst trap pics of 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor

Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash

Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash

10 most beautiful looking dogs in the world

10 most beautiful looking dogs in the world

10 thirst trap pics of 'Gaj Gamini' Aditi Rao Hydari

10 thirst trap pics of 'Gaj Gamini' Aditi Rao Hydari

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement