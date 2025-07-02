Anil Ambani led Reliance Infrastructure partners with global leaders to boost..., will help ‘Make in India’ initiative by...

Anil Ambani led Reliance Infrastructure is aiming high to be among the top three defence exporters and a big player in the global defence trade as evident from the firm’s crucial strategic partnerships with big defence players in June. These deals will prove as a boost to India’s ‘Make in India.'

Anil Ambani led Reliance Infrastructure is aiming high to be among the top three defence exporters and a big player

Anil Ambani led Reliance Infrastructure is aiming high to be among the top three defence exporters and a big player in the global defence trade as evident from the firm’s crucial strategic partnerships with big defence players in June. Recently, Reliance Defence, part of the Reliance Infrastructure Group, inked a major partnership with US-based Coastal Mechanics to become a significant part of India’s Rs 20,000 crore military maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) market.

After these deals were signed, the share price of Reliance Infrastructure spiked nearly 11 per cent in a month, between June 2 and July 2 and this has gained the confidence and trust of investors who are now keen to invest in its stock which once lost its sheen. Anil Ambani led company announced a whopping Rs 5,000 crore investment on June 8 to boost India’s defence aircraft capabilities in the coming 10 years.

According to Anil Ambani, these deals will prove as a major boost to India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. Reliance Infrastructure has, yet, enhanced 55 Dornier-228 aircraft for under a Rs 350 crore contract for the Indian Air Force and Navy and Coast Guard led by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) in collaboration with US-based Genesys.

Reliance Infrastructure has made these defence upgradations with the support of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and has become the non-government entity to do so

Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power, both frontrunner companies of Anil Ambani Group, have shown debt ridden numbers and also a net worth along with the turnover, each, of Rs 33,000 crore. Their market capitalisation together is shown as Rs 45,000 crore and they have more than 4 million shareholders. Since the last year, 2024, the share price of Reliance Infrastructure has increased by 117 per cent, which shows big interest among investors seeing these major defence announcements and improved balance sheets.