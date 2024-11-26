Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. has formed a new entity through its wholly owned subsidiary, Reliance Velocity Ltd. (RVL). Check details here.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. has formed a new entity, Reliance Clean EV Private Ltd. (RCEVPL), through its wholly owned subsidiary, Reliance Velocity Ltd. (RVL).

The company announced in its exchange filing that Reliance Clean EV Private Ltd. (RCEVPL) was incorporated on November 20, 2024, as a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Velocity Limited (RVL), which is also fully owned by the company. The Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on the same date.

Reliance Clean EV Private Ltd. (RCEVPL) has been established with an authorised and fully paid-up equity capital of Rs 1,00,000, consisting of 10,000 shares priced at Rs 10 each. Fully owned by Reliance Velocity Ltd. (RVL), RCEVPL represents a new venture for Reliance Infrastructure, highlighting the company's increased interest and involvement in the automotive and related sectors.

RVL has introduced a new venture focused on the manufacturing and sale of various types of vehicles and their components, utilizing different fuels for transportation. This newly established firm aims to be a significant player in the automobile industry and related sectors, operating entirely under RVL's ownership.