Anil Ambani is set to open a new company, PM Modi's scheme is main target

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Celina Jaitly recalls being blamed after man flashed 'private parts' at her: 'Boys started to...'

Tata Play Fiber unveils limited-time offers with exciting gifts, including iPhone 15 and more

Hindenburg Saga: SEBI chief Madhabi Puri-Buch's Blackstone connection raises new questions

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh pens cryptic note about 'permanency': 'Got a problem..'

Jaipur: Several hospitals receive bomb threats

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Celina Jaitly recalls being blamed after man flashed 'private parts' at her: 'Boys started to...'

Celina Jaitly recalls being blamed after man flashed 'private parts' at her: 'Boys started to...'

Tata Play Fiber unveils limited-time offers with exciting gifts, including iPhone 15 and more

Tata Play Fiber unveils limited-time offers with exciting gifts, including iPhone 15 and more

Hindenburg Saga: SEBI chief Madhabi Puri-Buch's Blackstone connection raises new questions

Hindenburg Saga: SEBI chief Madhabi Puri-Buch's Blackstone connection raises new questions

Weight loss tips: 7 simple indoor exercises to reduce belly fat

Weight loss tips: 7 simple indoor exercises to reduce belly fat

Vitamin B12 deficiency: 8 foods high in vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 deficiency: 8 foods high in vitamin B12

10 reasons why you should never reheat your tea

10 reasons why you should never reheat your tea

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 most expensive divorces in the world, the costliest one is worth Rs...

5 most expensive divorces in the world, the costliest one is worth Rs...

Meet actress, who became national crush after debut film, worked with SRK, Akshay, quit Bollywood in 13 years, now...

Meet actress, who became national crush after debut film, worked with SRK, Akshay, quit Bollywood in 13 years, now...

5 health benefits of consuming moringa leaves every morning

5 health benefits of consuming moringa leaves every morning

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh pens cryptic note about 'permanency': 'Got a problem..'

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh pens cryptic note about 'permanency': 'Got a problem..'

'No Khan, Kapoor, Kumar can..': Kangana Ranaut reveals why she refused to work with Aamir, Salman, Shah Rukh

'No Khan, Kapoor, Kumar can..': Kangana Ranaut reveals why she refused to work with Aamir, Salman, Shah Rukh

Vedaa box office collection day 3: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner jumps after huge drop on Friday, collects...

Vedaa box office collection day 3: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner jumps after huge drop on Friday, collects...

HomeBusiness

Business

Anil Ambani is set to open a new company, PM Modi's scheme is main target

Despite this volatility, the establishment of RJPPL under Reliance Energy Limited, a subsidiary, marks a significant pivot towards the booming real estate market

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 17, 2024, 05:26 PM IST

Anil Ambani is set to open a new company, PM Modi's scheme is main target
Anil Ambani
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The billionaire businessman, who made headlines with his bankruptcy declaration years ago, is now setting his sights on the real estate market with a new entity: Reliance Jai Properties Private Limited (RJPPL). But what’s behind the name "Jai" and why is the real estate sector suddenly under his radar?

The emergence of Reliance Jai Properties has stirred significant interest among market watchers. The name "Jai" is speculated to be a tribute to Ambani’s sons, adding a personal touch to the new venture.  This bold initiative comes at a time when Anil Ambani, once declared bankrupt in a foreign court, is making headlines for a surprising revival. With the Hinduja Group's IIHL settling its first instalment with Reliance Capital, Ambani's financial recovery seems to be on track. The real estate sector entry is seen as a strategic play to strengthen his financial foothold.

Reliance Infrastructure's recent share performance has been less than stellar. The stock, trading at Rs 218.55, has seen fluctuations, with a 52-week high of Rs 308 and a low of Rs 144.45. Despite this volatility, the establishment of RJPPL under Reliance Energy Limited, a subsidiary, marks a significant pivot towards the booming real estate market.

Officially merged on August 12, 2024, Reliance Jai Properties has started with a capital base involving 10,000 shares of face value. The venture's alignment with Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY-U) 2.0, aimed at providing affordable housing, indicates a strategic move to tap into the government’s initiative for urban development.

However, the new company's launch hasn't been without its critics. Some experts are wary of the potential impact on Reliance shares, which have recently declined despite the new venture. Investors are closely watching the implications of this strategic shift. Anil Ambani’s family holds a minimal stake of 0.17% in the new company, while RISEE Infinity Private Limited leads with a 16% stake, and promoters collectively hold 16.50%.

As Reliance Jai Properties sets its sights on reshaping the real estate landscape, the business world remains on edge, questioning whether this bold move will cement Ambani’s recovery or reveal deeper strategic currents.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Supermoon blue moon rising on this date: Check when, where and how to get the best view?

Supermoon blue moon rising on this date: Check when, where and how to get the best view?

Meet man who was UPSC topper, left IAS post after several years to lead Rs 38381 crore company, he is...

Meet man who was UPSC topper, left IAS post after several years to lead Rs 38381 crore company, he is...

20 coaches of Ahmedabad-bound Sabarmati Express derail near Kanpur, investigation underway

20 coaches of Ahmedabad-bound Sabarmati Express derail near Kanpur, investigation underway

Meet Indian genius who won Nobel prize for his historic work in...., not from IIT, IISC, NIT, IIM

Meet Indian genius who won Nobel prize for his historic work in...., not from IIT, IISC, NIT, IIM

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Uddhav Thackeray on CM face, says…

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Uddhav Thackeray on CM face, says…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 most expensive divorces in the world, the costliest one is worth Rs...

5 most expensive divorces in the world, the costliest one is worth Rs...

Meet actress, who became national crush after debut film, worked with SRK, Akshay, quit Bollywood in 13 years, now...

Meet actress, who became national crush after debut film, worked with SRK, Akshay, quit Bollywood in 13 years, now...

5 health benefits of consuming moringa leaves every morning

5 health benefits of consuming moringa leaves every morning

5 foods that may cause heartburn

5 foods that may cause heartburn

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Virat Kohli: 7 uncanny similarities between two legends

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Virat Kohli: 7 uncanny similarities between two legends

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement