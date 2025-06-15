Once on the verge of financial collapse, Anil Ambani has now made a strong comeback after two of his key companies,

Over the years, Anil Ambani's company has experienced many highs and lows. After two of his largest businesses, Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power, were key in this turnaround, he has now made a strong recovery from being on the brink of financial disaster. Early indications of a possible comeback have emerged as a result of both organisations' astute strategy and strong performance. The shares of Reliance Power, Reliance Infrastructure, and Reliance Home Finance have all experienced strong demand, making this comeback especially noticeable. A thorough analysis of their performance during the last three months is provided below:

In just three months, Reliance Power's share price has risen from Rs 34 to Rs 70, an astounding 107% increase. The stock closed on Friday at Rs 67 after reaching its 52-week high of Rs 76.

Additionally, the company's financial performance has significantly improved. For the January–March quarter of FY 2024–2025, Reliance Power recorded a profit of Rs 126 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 397.26 crore for the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. The company's fiscal year 2024–2025 profit of Rs 2,947.83 crore contrasts sharply with its fiscal year 2023–2024 loss of Rs 2,068.38 crore. Furthermore, by repaying loans worth Rs 5,338 crore during the previous 12 months, Reliance Power improved its debt-to-equity ratio from 1.61 in FY 2023-24 to 0.88 in FY 2024-25.

Over the past three months, the price of Reliance Infrastructure's shares has increased by almost 80%, from Rs 221 to Rs 396. The stock is now trading below Rs 380 after hitting a 52-week high of Rs 421.

Over the past three months, Reliance Home Finance has outperformed, rising from Rs 3 to Rs 8 with an astounding 143% increase. Additionally, this is the stock's 52-week high, underscoring its impressive comeback.

This rebound in Reliance Group stock indicates a possible turnaround for Anil Ambani's businesses and is a reflection of better financial performance and investor confidence. In order to determine whether this recovery is sustainable, investors will be closely observing the Group's performance in the upcoming quarters.