Anil Ambani had to sell this company, shares dropped to Rs 2, it's now worth Rs 1264 crore after acquisition by...

Anil Ambani, Reliance Group chairman, seems to be making a comeback these days. Most of his Reliance companies have cleared debt and secured new projects. However, getting back on track was not easy for the former billionaire. He had to sell some of his companies, mostly recently Reliance Capital, to the Hinduja Group. But in this article, we will tell you about another firm once owned by Anil Ambani. It is Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited, which was earlier known as Reliance Naval and Engineering Limited (RNEL).

Who owns Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited (SDHI) now?

Swan Energy bought the company from Anil Ambani when it was in insolvency. The price of its shares had fallen to Rs 2, and now the price is Rs 239.99, as of July 3. The market cap of the firm now stands at Rs 1264 crore. In January this year, Swan Energy rebranded the acquired company as Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited (SDHI).

Swan Energy acquired the Anil Ambani group company in 2024 to become a leading private player in the manufacturing of naval defence and oil and gas vessels. Owned by the 116-year-old engineering and project-oriented conglomerate Swan Energy, SDHI is India’s largest shipyard, accounting for 30 per cent of the country’s shipbuilding capacity. It is located on the west coast of India in Gujarat. SDHI offers a strategic advantage to domestic and international customers.

Over 500 pc return so far this year

After the name change of this company in January 2025, the shares have shown a strong rally and delivered over 500 per cent return. This company is now moving towards becoming a top private company engaged in the construction of naval, defence and oil and gas ships. After the acquisition and the name change, the company's shares were re-listed on the stock exchanges. In January 2025, the price of the shares of this company was Rs 37. It now rose to Rs 239.