Anil Ambani denies allegations after CBI raids in bank fraud case, says 'he has been selectively singled out’

The bank claimed that Reliance Communications, Reliance Telecom Ltd., and Reliance Infratel Ltd. together raised Rs 31,580 crore from various lenders

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 11:06 AM IST

Anil Ambani denies allegations after CBI raids in bank fraud case, says 'he has been selectively singled out’
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at the residence of Mr Anil D. Ambani in connection with an alleged bank loan fraud case. The action was taken after the agency filed a case in response to a complaint from State Bank of India (SBI), which claimed that the company had defrauded it out of Rs 2,929 crore. Reliance Communications, Reliance Telecom Ltd., and Reliance Infratel Ltd. collectively raised Rs 31,580 crore from multiple lenders, the bank alleged in the FIR. Fraudulent transactions, money diversion, and misrepresentation were all claimed in the case.

A spokesperson for Anil Ambani said on Saturday, “The search at Mr. Anil D. Ambani’s residence concluded early this afternoon. The complaint filed by State Bank of India (SBI) pertains to matters dating back more than 10 years. At the relevant time, Mr. Ambani was a Non-Executive Director of the company, with no involvement in the day-to-day management.”

The spokesperson further highlighted that 'It is pertinent to note that SBI, by its own order, has already withdrawn proceedings against five other Non-Executive Directors. Despite this, Mr. Ambani has been selectively singled out.”

It further said, “At present, Reliance Communications is being managed under the supervision of a Committee of Creditors, led by SBI and overseen by a Resolution Professional. The matter remains sub judice, pending before the NCLT and other judicial forums, including the Hon’ble Supreme Court, for the past six years. Mr. Ambani has duly challenged SBI’s declaration before the competent judicial forum. Mr. Ambani strongly denies all allegations and charges, and will duly defend himself.”

