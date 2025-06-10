The Ambani-led company's stock has risen by about 20 per cent in the last five days.

Anil Ambani, Reliance Group chairman, seems to be making a comeback these days. Several of his companies are gaining momentum again. The shares of Reliance Power on Tuesday, June 10, hit a fresh high of Rs 71.89. The stock rose by 11.25 per cent today. After this, the market cap of the company climbed to Rs 29333 crore. The company's stock opened at Rs 65.69 in early trade. Then it made a 52-week and day-high of Rs 72.23. Not only this, the company's stock has crossed Rs 70 after 10 years. Last time, the stock was at Rs 70 in November 2014.

Moreover, the company's stock has risen by about 20 per cent in the last five days. It has risen by 68 per cent in the last one month and 60 per cent in six months. In one year, it has risen by about 176 per cent. Reliance Power was established to develop, construct, operate and maintain power projects in the Indian and international markets.

Reliance Power Q4 results

Reliance Power reported a consolidated profit of Rs 125.57 crore for Q4FY25 against a loss of Rs 397.56 crore in Q4FY24. Consolidated revenue from operations slipped nearly 1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,978.01 crore from Rs 1,996.65 crore in Q4FY24.

READ | Mukesh Ambani gets richer by Rs 30786 crore after Reliance earns Rs...; net worth climbed to...

Reliance Power's subsidiary, Reliance NU Energies Private Limited, on May 28 received the letter of award (LOA) from SJVN Limited, a Central Public Sector Enterprise, for a 350 MW inter-state transmission system (ISTS)-connected solar power project coupled with a 175 MW/700 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS).