Anil Ambani aide and Reliance Power top executive, Ashok Kumar Pal, arrested in money laundering probe

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 11, 2025, 09:21 AM IST

Anil Ambani aide and Reliance Power top executive, Ashok Kumar Pal, arrested in money laundering probe
Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani's aide, Ashok Kumar Pal, the senior Reliance Power Limited officer, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged money laundering probe linked to the ADA group. He served as Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Reliance Power Ltd. 

He was taken into custody after questioning at the central probe agency's Delhi office in the case related to a fake bank guarantee. He is scheduled to be produced before a judge today at 9:30 am on Saturday.

Pal is arrested in the ADA Group case that involves allegations of financial misconduct linked to Yes Bank and companies within the ADA Group, formerly headed by industrialist Anil Ambani. The ED has been probing Anil Ambani's Reliance Group for alleged money laundering and financial irregularities involving over Rs 17,000 crore. This includes a Rs 3,000 crore loan from Yes Bank between 2017 and 2019, which was allegedly diverted. The ED is also investigating fake bank guarantees, including a Rs 68.2 crore guarantee submitted to the Solar Energy Corporation of India.

Earlier, ED conducted raids on premises associated with the group and questioned key executives and Anil Ambani himself. 

(This is a developing story)

