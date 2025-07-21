Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu's wife earns Rs 79 crore in just one day due to this reason, her name is...

The jump came even as the company reported a drop in profits for the April–June quarter of the current financial year.

In a major stock market development, shares of Heritage Foods Limited—partly owned by the family of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu—rose over 7% in a single day, making the family richer by nearly Rs 79 crore. The jump came even as the company reported a drop in profits for the April–June quarter of the current financial year.

Heritage Foods, a leading dairy company, posted a net profit of Rs 40.5 crore in Q1 FY25. This marks a 30.7% fall compared to the Rs 58.4 crore net profit recorded during the same period last year. However, despite the dip in profits, investor confidence seemed high as the company’s stock touched Rs 493.25, up over 7%.

This surge in share price particularly benefitted Naidu’s wife, Nara Bhuvaneshwari, who owns 2.26 crore shares—about 24.37% of the company. Her one-day gain from the stock rally alone was approximately Rs 79 crore. Overall, the Naidu family holds a 35.71% stake in Heritage Foods.

Interestingly, despite the temporary rise, the stock ended the day lower at Rs 463.65 on the National Stock Exchange, down 3.17% from the previous close, after touching an intra-day low of Rs 455.85.

In another important update, the Heritage Foods board has approved acquiring an additional 44.4% stake in Heritage Nutrivet (HNFPL), raising its total holding in the animal nutrition company to 94.4%. This strategic move is expected to strengthen Heritage’s yogurt supply chain and enhance its control over production and distribution.

Executive Director Brahmani Nara explained that unseasonal rains in April and May impacted the demand for value-added dairy products, which hit profits temporarily. However, she said June showed signs of recovery, and the company remains optimistic about long-term growth.

Notably, Nara Bhuvaneshwari is the daughter of Telugu cinema icon and TDP founder NT Rama Rao, making this business success another chapter in the political and entrepreneurial legacy of the family.