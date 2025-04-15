Ananya Birla has launched a premium colour cosmetics brand, aiming to capture 5-8% of India’s rapidly growing beauty market with high-performance products at accessible prices.

Ananya Birla, entrepreneur and social advocate, has announced her latest business venture—LOVETC, a premium colour cosmetics brand under her company, Birla Cosmetics Pvt Ltd (BCPL). This move marks a bold expansion into India’s rapidly growing beauty industry. The new venture follows the successful debut of BCPL’s first brand, Contraband, launched earlier this year. With LOVETC, the company aims to secure a 5-8% market share in India’s flourishing beauty segment.

A Fresh Take on Luxury Beauty

LOVETC is positioned as a high-performance, homegrown cosmetics brand that aims to provide luxury-quality products at accessible prices. Ananya Birla believes that luxury is defined by product quality, not price. “The launch of LOVETC reiterates our constant belief that price is not what defines luxury, the quality of the product does,” said Birla. The brand promises "better quality at a better cost," offering a fresh perspective on beauty by combining world-class products with a commitment to a brighter future for consumers.

A Range of High-Performance Products

The debut collection of LOVETC features a range of advanced beauty products designed to appeal to Indian consumers who seek both performance and comfort. The collection includes high-quality lipsticks, long-wear eyeliners, and volumizing mascaras, all of which are crafted to meet global beauty standards. These products are designed to cater to the evolving beauty needs of women across India, offering durability, comfort, and elegance.

Janhvi Kapoor Joins as Brand Ambassador

To boost its aspirational appeal, LOVETC has signed popular Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor as its brand ambassador. Known for her youthful charm, elegance, and grace, Kapoor is set to be the face of the brand, helping to build deeper connections with beauty enthusiasts across India. Her association with LOVETC is expected to elevate the brand's visibility and engagement, drawing in a larger consumer base.

Direct-to-Consumer and Online Launch

LOVETC will initially be available through its own direct-to-consumer platform and the popular online retailer Nykaa. In the coming months, the brand plans to expand its reach with a phased rollout across 200 stores in 20 major cities across India. This expansion strategy is aimed at providing easy access to consumers across the country, ensuring that LOVETC products are available to a wide audience.

Part of a Bigger Vision

Ananya Birla’s venture into the beauty market is part of her broader strategy to create a dynamic portfolio of successful brands. Known for her sharp business acumen, Birla has already made waves in other sectors with her successful ventures, including Svatantra Microfin, Ikai Asai, and Sophius. Her vision is to build brands that stand for innovation, quality, and purpose. In addition to her entrepreneurial efforts, Birla is also a passionate advocate for mental health through the Ananya Birla Foundation, which has supported over 30,000 individuals since 2020.

Expanding the Birla Group’s Presence in the Beauty Market

LOVETC’s launch comes at a time when India’s beauty industry is experiencing rapid growth. Valued at USD 629.42 million in FY2024, the market is expected to more than double by FY2032, reaching USD 1.3 billion. Ananya Birla’s entry into the colour cosmetics space is a strategic move to capture a significant portion of this expanding market. “With a strategic and consumer-first approach, we are poised to capture a 5-8% share of India's rapidly expanding cosmetics market,” said Birla, as she emphasized the brand’s commitment to long-term growth and impact.

Conclusion

Ananya Birla’s LOVETC is more than just a beauty brand—it's a statement about redefining luxury in cosmetics. By offering high-quality products at accessible prices and backing it with a strong ambassador like Janhvi Kapoor, the brand is set to make waves in the competitive Indian beauty market. As the beauty industry continues to grow, LOVETC is poised to lead the charge with its unique blend of affordability, performance, and luxury.