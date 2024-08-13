Ananya, Aryaman Vikram Birla become director of company worth Rs 125888 crore

Hindalco Industries board approved the appointment of Ananya and Aryaman.

The massive Aditya Birla Group company Hindalco Industries has changed a number of key board members. Ananya Birla and Aryaman Vikram Birla, the heirs to the Birla family, have been added to the board of directors of the company. Ananya Birla and Aryaman Vikram Birla were previously appointed to positions on the boards of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail and Grasim Industries for the year 2023.

On Tuesday, August 13, the Hindalco Industries board approved the appointment of Ananya and Aryaman. Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, who is also the father of the new inductees, said, “This is, therefore, an appropriate moment for the board to induct Ananya and Aryaman as directors. Given their strong business acumen and sharp focus on sustainability, I am confident that they will provide valuable perspectives that align with Hindalco’s strategic vision for a sustainable future."

Hindalco Industries Limited is a manufacturer of copper and aluminium products. The business is listed in Forbes Global 2000 as well. In 2023, its market capitalisation exceeded $15 billion (12,58,88 crore)



The Birla scions joined the boards of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail and Grasim Industries, the group's flagship businesses, in 2023. The apex body in charge of giving the group companies' strategic direction, Aditya Birla Management Corporation, appointed them as directors as well.



Along with Bharat Goenka becoming the Chief Financial Officer (Designate), the board also appointed Anjani Kumar Agrawal and Sukanya Kripalu as independent directors. Goenka previously worked for Mahindra & Mahindra, where he was a member of the Group CFO's staff.