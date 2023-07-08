Anant Maheshwari: IIM alumnus resigns as Microsoft India president, decides to...

Anant Maheshwari, a distinguished leader in the technology industry, recently announced his resignation from the position of Microsoft India president. According to the Economic Times report on July 7, he expressed his decision to explore new avenues and interests.

Throughout his career, Anant has showcased his expertise across diverse sectors, including technology and software, industrial, and management consulting. He possesses a Master of Science degree in Economics from the esteemed Birla Institute of Technology, which he earned in 1996. Furthermore, he holds an MBA from the prestigious Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad, class of 1998.

Prior to his tenure at Microsoft, Anant served as the President of Honeywell India and as an Engagement Manager at McKinsey & Company. In 2016, he joined Microsoft, assuming the role of President for their India operations. Anant has been recognized for his leadership capabilities and has contributed significantly to the growth and success of the organization.

Anant Maheshwari's educational background is notable, having completed his schooling at St. Xavier's Delhi in 1991. He pursued his undergraduate studies in Electrical and Electronics Engineering at the Birla Institute of Technology and Science in Pilani. Furthermore, he obtained a Master's degree in Economics. Seeking further academic excellence, Anant pursued his Master of Business Administration at the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad, graduating in 1998.

During his time at Microsoft, Anant played a pivotal role in overseeing the company's operations and business strategies in India. He fostered strong relationships with policymakers, customers, business partners, and the wider industry ecosystem. His leadership aligned Microsoft's mission of empowering individuals and organizations to achieve more with India's vision of inclusive growth.

In addition to his professional achievements, Anant Maheshwari has contributed to the Indian business landscape in various capacities. He has served as a member of the India Advisory Committee of USIBC and as a fellow of the Aspen Leadership Institute. Anant also held the position of Chairman of the CII IT/ITeS committee, further highlighting his influence and impact in the industry.

With his extensive experience and exceptional leadership skills, Anant Maheshwari has made significant contributions to the technology and business sectors in India.

