Anant Ambani was mocked as ‘bikhari’ in Mukesh Ambani owned school, used to get pocket money of just Rs…

Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India with a net worth of Rs 829514 crore. He is chairperson of country’s most valuable company Reliance Industries that has a market cap of more than Rs 1700000 crore. Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Industries has several multi-billion dollar subsidiaries that are managed by his kids Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani. The youngest child of Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, is taking care of Reliance New Energy Business and although his exact net worth is unknown, it is reported that he is way richer than many billionaires in the country. Although now Anant Ambani is known for his exotic taste in watches and cars, things were not always this way for him as he was mocked over his pocket money in school. For those who are unaware, Anant Ambani did his schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School which is owned by Mukesh Ambani. The school recently made it to the headlines after its annual day celebration was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Bachchan family, Karan Johar and others.

Although Anant came from one of the richest families in India, his friends used to tease him often by saying “Tu Ambani hai ya bhikari!” as he used to get only Rs 5 as pocket money. In an old interview to iDiva, Nita Ambani revealed that her kids Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani used to get Rs 5 pocket money every week to teach them the value of money. Nita Ambani also revealed that his youngest son, Anant Ambani was once mocked in school for getting Rs 5 to spend in the canteen.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani cracked up when they heard this from their son. Despite being members of the richest family in India, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani are known for their humble behaviour and traditions. Anant Ambani finished his studies from Brown University and now handles Reliance New Energy Business. He is in the post of director of Reliance 02C and Reliance New Solar Energy. If reports are to be believed, his net worth is more than 40 billion dollars.