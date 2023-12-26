Anant Ambani was mocked as ‘bikhari’ in Mukesh Ambani owned school, used to get pocket money of just Rs…

Headlines

IND vs SA: Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of 1st Test, BCCI provides injury update

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan review: Netflix film beautifully shines lens at Gen Z's social media obsession, digital loneliness

Meet fruit seller who got Rs 3.8 crore flat from a customer

PAK vs AUS: Marnus Labuschagne's playful encounter with pigeons at MCG leaves Steve Smith amused, watch here

IND vs SA 1st Test Day 1 Live Updates: Rohit Sharma departs for 5, Rabada gets early breakthrough

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs SA: Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of 1st Test, BCCI provides injury update

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan review: Netflix film beautifully shines lens at Gen Z's social media obsession, digital loneliness

Meet fruit seller who got Rs 3.8 crore flat from a customer

9 best fermented foods for improving gut health

6 upcoming space missions of ISRO in 2024

Diabetes: 8 healthy drinks to keep sugar level under control

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Viral Video: Mahindra Thar Owner Drives SUV Through River In Manali; Challan Issued

Covid-19 JN.1 Variant Updates: India on alert, Noida, Ghaziabad record two new cases each

Ind Vs SA test: Rohit, Kohli, and Bumrah back for SA tests, 12 players return home; know full update

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan review: Netflix film beautifully shines lens at Gen Z's social media obsession, digital loneliness

Rajinikanth copied his cigarette-flick style from this Bollywood star, Chiranjeevi became actor after watching him

Dino Morea attends Christmas party hosted by 'gracious' PM Modi in Delhi, calls it 'memorable'

HomeBusiness

Business

Anant Ambani was mocked as ‘bikhari’ in Mukesh Ambani owned school, used to get pocket money of just Rs…

Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Industries has several multi-billion dollar subsidiaries that are managed by his kids Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 01:25 PM IST

article-main
Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India with a net worth of Rs 829514 crore. He is chairperson of country’s most valuable company Reliance Industries that has a market cap of more than Rs 1700000 crore. Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Industries has several multi-billion dollar subsidiaries that are managed by his kids Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani. The youngest child of Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, is taking care of Reliance New Energy Business and although his exact net worth is unknown, it is reported that he is way richer than many billionaires in the country. Although now Anant Ambani is known for his exotic taste in watches and cars, things were not always this way for him as he was mocked over his pocket money in school. For those who are unaware, Anant Ambani did his schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School which is owned by Mukesh Ambani. The school recently made it to the headlines after its annual day celebration was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Bachchan family, Karan Johar and others.

Although Anant came from one of the richest families in India, his friends used to tease him often by saying “Tu Ambani hai ya bhikari!” as he used to get only Rs 5 as pocket money. In an old interview to iDiva, Nita Ambani revealed that her kids Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani used to get Rs 5 pocket money every week to teach them the value of money. Nita Ambani also revealed that his youngest son, Anant Ambani was once mocked in school for getting Rs 5 to spend in the canteen.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani cracked up when they heard this from their son. Despite being members of the richest family in India, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani are known for their humble behaviour and traditions. Anant Ambani finished his studies from Brown University and now handles Reliance New Energy Business. He is in the post of director of Reliance 02C and Reliance New Solar Energy. If reports are to be believed, his net worth is more than 40 billion dollars.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs SA, 1st Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs South Africa match

Meet man who started business from a small flat, built Rs 16,000 crore company in 4 years, he is from...

Virat Kohli rejoins India squad in South Africa; BCCI official reveals reason behind sudden leave

Sam Altman’s Humane to ship ChatGPT-powered Ai Pin starting March 2024

Dino Morea attends Christmas party hosted by 'gracious' PM Modi in Delhi, calls it 'memorable'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE