Anant Ambani to earn Rs 1,20,000 crore revenue for dad Mukesh Ambani, here's how

Mukesh Ambani with Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant. (File)

Mumbai: Securities firm Sanford C Bernstien said on Tuesday that Reliance Industries Limited will earn 10-15 billion dollars (Rs 1,20,000 crore) in the next seven years through their new energy business. RIL's new energy business is helmed by Mukesh Ambani's younger son, Anant Ambani.

The company said by the year 2030, Reliance Industries Limited could capture 60 percent of the solar market, 30 percent of the battery market and 20 percent of the hydrogen energy market. The company's free cash flow will reach Rs 1 trillion by FY27.

By 2030, the company will account for 40 percent of the market with revenues ranging between 10 billion dollars and 15 billion dollars.

The firm said the company has the balance sheets but lacks technology. The firm predicted that Reliance would make strategic investments in key companies to build capacity in India.

Anant Ambani will have to acquire companies through investments to bridge the technological deficit.

The company has already spent around Rs 12,000 crore in new energy partnerships and acquisitions.

Mukesh Ambani had announced his company's new energy plan in June last year. The company plans to bring net zero carbon emissions by 2035.

"It is also an opportunity to make clean and green energy abundantly available at an affordable price to every Indian, every Indian enterprise, and every Indian utility," Mukesh Ambani had said in his 2020 AGM.

The company plans to invest over Rs 75000 crore in the new energy and new materials business.

Last year, Mukesh Ambani named Anant Ambani' the head of the new energy business.

Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani were handed over the reins of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail respectively.

It was said last year that spent most of his time in the company's Jamnagar business. He joined the new energy business last year.