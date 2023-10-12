Headlines

Business

Anant Ambani’s journey to Rs 16 trillion firm's board may face roadblock, investors suggested to vote against him

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani was appointed on Reliance Industries' (RIL’s) board along with his siblings Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 11:49 AM IST

Anant Ambani is the youngest child of India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani and recently the young Ambani was appointed on Reliance Industries' (RIL’s) board along with his siblings Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani. For those who are unaware, Reliance Industries' is India’s most valuable company with around Rs 16 trillion market cap. The addition to the RIL board was announced at the company’s annual general meeting, however Anant Ambani's journey to the board may not be that easy. Proxy advisory firm IiAS has suggested institutional investors to vote against the appointment of Anant Ambani. The firm has stated Anant Ambani’s age as the reason.

Anant Ambani is 28 years old and his elder siblings Isha and Akash Ambani are 31 years of age. As per IiAS voting guidelines, it is recommended to vote for the appointment of any director (among other criteria) unless the director lacks adequate experience. That is, less than 10 years of relevant work experience or is less than 30 years of age. The firm does make exceptions to this rule when the director is a first-generation promoter or founder.

RIL informed of a postal ballot notice seeking approval of members of the company. The approval will be through a remote e-voting for the appointments of Isha, Akash and Anant as non-executive directors of RIL. The e-voting process will end on October 26. It is worth noting that not all proxy advisory firms are against Anant Ambani’s appointment on the board.

