Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani, has been named as a whole-time director of the company.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani, has been named as a whole-time director of the company. On the basis of the recommendation of the Human Resources, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the board has approved the name of the Ambani scion for a five-year term starting May 1, 2025.

Anant Ambani has served as a non-executive director on Reliance's board. He has also served as a board member of several Reliance group companies - including Jio Platforms, Reliance Retail Ventures, Reliance New Energy and Reliance New Solar Energy. He has also worked on Reliance Foundation board.

About Anant Ambani

Anant Ambani is the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. He is married to industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant. Passionate about animal welfare, he has launched several initiatives focused on rehabilitating at-risk or endangered animals.

Vantara, based in Gujarat's Jamnagar, is one such rehabilitation centre which aims to rescue and provide shelter to at-risk animals. "It is the vision of Anant Ambani and focuses on addressing critical issues like habitat loss, human-animal conflict, and poaching.The center is home to over 2,000 animals across 43 species, supported by cutting-edge facilities such as advanced veterinary equipment, spacious enclosures mimicking natural habitats, and an expert team of over 2,100 staff", reads an official statement from Vantara.