Anand Piramal: When Mukesh Ambani gave Isha Ambani's husband career advice; Hint: It involved cricket

Anand Piramal is the son of Ajay Piramal, one of the richest people in India. Along with sister Nandini Piramal, Anand runs his business empire with help from their father who took their family business to new heights after venturing into the pharma space. Their family net worth as of now is close to Rs 24,000 crore. Anand Piramal is also Mukesh Ambani's son-in-law. He is married to businesswoman Isha Ambani. However, Mukesh Ambani knew Anand Piramal from before. He received great career advice from India's richest man.

Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani got married in 2018. They are now the proud parents of twins -- Krishna and Aadiya. The families of the couple knew each other for years before the marriage.

Anand Piramal is considered to be very close with Mukesh Ambani as the latter advised him to become an entrepreneur. In an Economic Times interview, he once shared that he asked Ambani he must go into consulting or banking. Ambani, India's most successful businessman, gave the example of cricket to drive home his point.

Piramal said Ambani told him that being a consultant was like watching cricket or commentating about cricket, whereas being an entrepreneur was like playing cricket. He said if he wanted to become something, be an entrepreneur. "I told him, you should have told me that when I was 20, not at 25," he added.

Who is Anand Piramal?

Anand Piramal spearheads the financial services of the group. His company provides affordable home loans, SME loans, construction finance etc. He also leads the real estate arm of the group.

He founded 'Piramal eSwasthya’. The company handles rural healthcare. It has around 2300 employees and 140 doctors.

Anand Piramal holds an MBA from Harvard Business School. He did his graduation from the University of Pennsylvania in Economics.

He was also the youngest President of the Youth Wing of the 100-year-old Indian Merchant Chambers.