Meet Anand Piramal, married to Isha Ambani and son-in-law of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, his net worth is Rs...

Anand Ajay Piramal, the executive director of Piramal Group, often finds himself in the news for his close relation with Asia's richest family, the Ambanis. Anand, aged 40 years, married Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani's only daughter Isha Ambani in 2018 with much fanfare -- that Ambani weddings have come to be known for. But in his own right, Anand is an accomplished business executive and his family ranks among the wealthiest in the country. Let us tell you more about his educational qualifications and wealth.

Born in October 1985, Anand is the son of Ajay Piramal, the chairman of the Piramal Group, and Swati Piramal. He studied economics at the University of Pennsylvania in the United States and later earned an Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from Harvard Business School, also in the US. After his graduation, Anand had founded Piramal eSwasthya, an initiative focused on rural healthcare. At present, he runs Piramal Finance and Piramal Realty, the respective financial services and real estate development arms of the business group. In 2018, Anand married Isha Ambani. The couple welcomed twins in 2022: a son named Krishna and a daughter named Aadiya (now three years old).

As far as personal wealth is concerned, Anand Piramal's net worth is not publicly disclosed or reported by credible publications. But information about his family's wealth is available. According to Forbes, Anand's father and group chairman Ajay Piramal has an estimated net worth of USD 3.2 billion or more than Rs 28,000 crore as of late-November in 2025.