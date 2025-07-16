Anand Mahindra welcomes Elon Musk's Tesla in India: 'Looking forward to seeing you at...'

Tesla launched its first showroom, The Tesla Experience Centre, at Maker Maxity Mall in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

As Tesla made its official debut in India, billionaire Anand Mahindra shared a welcoming post for Tesla CEO Elon Musk as he launched his first showroom in Mumbai. The chairman of Mahindra Group, who is a domestic manufacturer of EV vehicles, shared a positive message as Musk enters India’s growing electric vehicle sector with the Tesla Model Y launch. He also reminisced about the time when Musk praised India’s commitment to selling only electric cars.



How did Anand Mahindra welcome Elon Musk's Tesla in India?

Taking to X(formerly known as Twitter), Anand Mahindra penned a welcome note that read, “Welcome to India, @elonmusk and @Tesla. One of the world’s largest EV opportunities just got more exciting.” He further signalled a competitive market with the arrival of Tesla in India. “Competition drives innovation, and there’s plenty of road ahead. Looking forward to seeing you at the charging station,” he added.



Anand Mahindra also re-shared an 8-year-old post when he had a small conversation with Elon Musk. Mahindra then wrote, “Time you got out here, Elon. You don’t want to leave that whole market to Mahindra, do you? The more the merrier - - and greener..!”



Tesla launches The Tesla Experience Centre in Mumbai

Tesla launched its first showroom, The Tesla Experience Centre, at Maker Maxity Mall in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The company unveiled its premium SUV-Tesla Model Y, with prices starting at Rs 61 lakh on-road. The model is available in two variants–rear-wheel drive variant for Rs 59.89 lakh and long-range wheel drive for Rs 67.89 lakh. The RWD variant features a single electric motor, producing around 295 hp and 420 Nm of peak torque.

Tesla Model Y also comes with the option of both a 60 kWh and a larger 75 kWh battery pack. The 60 kWh battery claims to deliver a range of 500 km on a single charge. The car can go from 0-100 kmph in 5.6 seconds, and the top speed is 201 kmph.



