Anand Mahindra reveals his ideal squad for the fictitious ‘Indian Food League’ says ‘MS Dhoni must be captain’

Anand Mahindra, MS Dhoni (File Photo)

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, created a buzz with his new post. Mahindra proposed for an IPL-style Indian Food League while posting images of various Indian dishes.

He added that while he would want to play for the Aloo Paratha team, he would join whichever side MS Dhoni-led. His humorous message cheered up social media users, who responded in their own unique ways.

Anand Mahindra tweeted, If there was an Indian Food League, like the @IPL or @ProKabaddi then I would want to be playing on the Aloo Paratha team….(Of course I would still want to join whichever food team @msdhoni was captain of…)”

If there was an Indian Food League, like the @IPL or @ProKabaddi then I would want to be playing on the Aloo Paratha team….(Of course I would still want to join whichever food team @msdhoni was captain of…) https://t.co/GTveHVSqYx — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 1, 2023

Check netizens' hilarious reactions to Anand Mahindra's tweet:

Sir @msdhoni is on a sports diet, I can think of taking you on my team, only if you promise to boost the team spirit... And we plan to serve Aloo Tikka, to pani poori, rabri jelebi.. bhalla chat, many options on veg and non veg main course!! It will be fun — Richard_Barooah (@richard_barooah) July 2, 2023

I would want to be playing on the Khaman dhokala fafda team... — Mahesh Bhavsar (@imaheshbhavsar) July 1, 2023

I would totally join you on on that team and I think that would be @msdhoni’s team anyway :-) — Sominder Singh (@iamsominder) July 1, 2023

One leader is picking another leader! — c b pareek (@superstarjsr) July 1, 2023