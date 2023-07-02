Search icon
Anand Mahindra reveals his ideal squad for the fictitious ‘Indian Food League’ says ‘MS Dhoni must be captain’

Billionaire Anand Mahindra shared Indian cuisine's picture and vouched for an IPL like Indian Food League.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 10:21 AM IST

Anand Mahindra reveals his ideal squad for the fictitious ‘Indian Food League’ says ‘MS Dhoni must be captain’
Anand Mahindra, MS Dhoni (File Photo)

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, created a buzz with his new post. Mahindra proposed for an IPL-style Indian Food League while posting images of various Indian dishes. 

He added that while he would want to play for the Aloo Paratha team, he would join whichever side MS Dhoni-led. His humorous message cheered up social media users, who responded in their own unique ways.

Anand Mahindra tweeted, If there was an Indian Food League, like the @IPL or @ProKabaddi then I would want to be playing on the Aloo Paratha team….(Of course I would still want to join whichever food team @msdhoni was captain of…)”

Check netizens' hilarious reactions to Anand Mahindra's tweet:

 

 

 

