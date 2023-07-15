Anand Mahindra responds to criticism over Chandrayaan-3 budget

Headlines

'Stones were pelted at our bus': Shahid Afridi makes shocking claim, backs Pakistan touring India for ODI World Cup

Hukum preview: Rajinkanth looks badass as law protector in new song from Jailer; netizens say 'goosebumps overloaded'

Asian Athletics Championships 2023: Murali Sreeshankar qualifies for 2024 Olympics, Parul Chaudhary wins gold

Delhi news: Massive fire breaks out on 9th floor of DCM building in Barakhamba road, video surfaces

Meet India's most-paid employee who earned Rs 36 lakh per day, not from IIT, IIM

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Hukum preview: Rajinkanth looks badass as law protector in new song from Jailer; netizens say 'goosebumps overloaded'

Asian Athletics Championships 2023: Murali Sreeshankar qualifies for 2024 Olympics, Parul Chaudhary wins gold

Delhi news: Massive fire breaks out on 9th floor of DCM building in Barakhamba road, video surfaces

Delhi: Massive fire at DCM building in Barakhamba

Aurangzeb to Akbar: Most powerful Mughal emperors

10 exercises, yoga poses to remove arm fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

DNA: Jawan On Duty Appeals To Save Family, Alleges Wife Assaulted In Tamil Nadu

WTC Final: All about Dukes cricket ball to be used in Ind vs Aus final & how it is different from SG

Average global temperature continues to break record highs | Climate Change | Weather

Hukum preview: Rajinkanth looks badass as law protector in new song from Jailer; netizens say 'goosebumps overloaded'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 premiere: Shiv Thakre faces electric shocks, Archana Gautam mocks him, says 'Yeh Bigg Boss...'

Padmini producer claims lead actor Kunchacko Boban ditched movie promotions to 'chill with friends' in Europe

HomeBusiness

Business

Anand Mahindra responds to criticism over Chandrayaan-3 budget

Anand Mahindra reacts to people's criticism over Chandrayaan-3 budget.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 06:59 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Businessman Anand Mahindra responded on Saturday to critics who have questioned the necessity of space missions and the related costs, including any fingers pointed at India's moon mission, a day after Chandrayaan-3 was launched. 

Mahindra tweeted, “There will be many who will question why we’re spending money on #Chandrayaan & indeed, on the entire space program. Here is the answer. When we reach for the stars it fills us with pride in our technology & with self-confidence as a nation. It literally inspires each of us to reach for the stars.”

Anand Mahindra's remarks, while not specifically directed at anyone, appeared to oppose the widespread argument that we should put more effort into solving current problems on Earth rather than pursuing ambitious space initiatives.

Before the Chandrayaan-3 launch, he tweeted, “At lift-off, it won’t just be the rocket taking flight, it will be our spirits too…Go, #Chandrayaan!”

Another tweet of a netizen comparing budget of Chandrayaan-3 and Adipurush also went viral during the launch on July 14. 

User Ravisutanjani tweeted, "Approximate Budget Adipurush - ₹ 700 Crore Chandrayaan 3 - ₹ 615 Crore Gives a Fair Understanding of Priorities."

It created a lot of buzz on social media platforms. Netizens tweeted, “SRO is doing fantastic job with limited budget, if Govt increases it than sky will be the limit. Maybe at some point, Govt will listen to it.” Another user says, “ISRO should be given a significantly larger budget in comparison to the best space agencies in the world!”

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi visit: France likely to use India's UPI payment system, first European giant to so, full details

Meet cricketer-turned-IPS officer with Bollywood action hero’s body, his fangirl once became headache for police

Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu drop major hint about taking a break? See post

From HDFC, PNB to IndusInd Bank: 5 banks offering low interest rates on home loans

This superstar holds unwanted record of not winning a single Filmfare Award for Best Actress, after 7 nominations

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE