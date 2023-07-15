Anand Mahindra responds to criticism over Chandrayaan-3 budget

Anand Mahindra reacts to people's criticism over Chandrayaan-3 budget.

Businessman Anand Mahindra responded on Saturday to critics who have questioned the necessity of space missions and the related costs, including any fingers pointed at India's moon mission, a day after Chandrayaan-3 was launched.

Mahindra tweeted, “There will be many who will question why we’re spending money on #Chandrayaan & indeed, on the entire space program. Here is the answer. When we reach for the stars it fills us with pride in our technology & with self-confidence as a nation. It literally inspires each of us to reach for the stars.”

Anand Mahindra's remarks, while not specifically directed at anyone, appeared to oppose the widespread argument that we should put more effort into solving current problems on Earth rather than pursuing ambitious space initiatives.

Before the Chandrayaan-3 launch, he tweeted, “At lift-off, it won’t just be the rocket taking flight, it will be our spirits too…Go, #Chandrayaan!”

Another tweet of a netizen comparing budget of Chandrayaan-3 and Adipurush also went viral during the launch on July 14.

User Ravisutanjani tweeted, "Approximate Budget Adipurush - ₹ 700 Crore Chandrayaan 3 - ₹ 615 Crore Gives a Fair Understanding of Priorities."

It created a lot of buzz on social media platforms. Netizens tweeted, “SRO is doing fantastic job with limited budget, if Govt increases it than sky will be the limit. Maybe at some point, Govt will listen to it.” Another user says, “ISRO should be given a significantly larger budget in comparison to the best space agencies in the world!”