Anand Mahindra confesses his 'reality' about work from home and it will make you go ROFL

Anand Mahindra's twitter account is a treat for his followers. From sharing inspirational stories to humorous posts, Anand Mahindra Twitter account is like a paradise. And yes, how can we forget his famous 'WhatsApp Wonder Box'!

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, many professionals are working from home to maintain social distancing.

There is a huge difference between work from home (WFH) and working from the office. For example, while going to the office you get dressed up, while in WFH you work in your PJs.

From helping in household chores to asking your parents to keep TV volume low, working from home can be hilarious for some. Even Anand Mahindra feels the same.

On April 5th, he tweeted an image that shows the 'reality' of people working from home.

Mr. Mahindra shared the image with the caption, "On a lighter note, this is from my #whatsappwonderbox. And I have a confession to make:On some Video Calls from home, I DID wear a lungi under my shirt. Didn’t have to stand up at any point during the meetings, but I suspect my colleagues may ask me to do so after this tweet".

On a lighter note, this is from my #whatsappwonderbox. And I have a confession to make:On some Video Calls from home, I DID wear a lungi under my shirt. Didn’t have to stand up at any point during the meetings, but I suspect my colleagues may ask me to do so after this tweet! pic.twitter.com/e1IElefNaa — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 5, 2020

The viral image shows the difference between the expectation and reality of working from home. Even in this image, while the 'expectation' side shows a smartly dressed man, the 'reality' side shows a man wearing a lungi, cooking in the kitchen while simultaneously taking a work call.

One user asked whether he actually wears lungi at home. Here's what he replied...

Always. Ever since my schooldays in Udhagamandalam (Ooty!) — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 5, 2020

Mr. Mahindra's tweet went viral and people loved his hilarious side. People were shocked to know that he use to wear lungi while working from home. His followers took to the comments section to praise his sense of humour.

Lungis and Pajamas have become India’s new “office wear”. — Manoj Kumar (@manoj_naandi) April 5, 2020

Lol. Lot of people are doing the same sir. — Arun Choudhary FCA (@YOUNGBRUJ) April 5, 2020

Hi sir, Keep sharing this kind of Work from home messages. I enjoyed a lot — Lokesh Dutta (@lokesh_dutta) April 5, 2020

My Work from Home.pic.twitter.com/Wkcb029ExC — Har Har Mahadev (@MadhavaD1) April 5, 2020