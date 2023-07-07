Headlines

Apple's 2023 market value increased 10 times Mukesh Ambani's net worth, only 6 nations have higher GDPs

Apple is valued over 3 trillion dollars. Barring 6 nations, all the countries in the world have lesser respective GDPs than Apple.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 04:15 PM IST

Since Apple diversified its portfolio in 2007 with its foray into the smartphone world, its market value has grown leaps and bounds. The company quickly gulped the market shares of erstwhile smartphone giants like Nokia and Blackberry and has been consistently outperforming its chief rival, Samsung, in the premium smartphone category. The company has been performing in emerging markets like India, where the masses had traditionally shown preference to affordability over luxury. The US-based company's brand power is reflected in its performance in international stock markets as well. The firm added nearly 942 billion dollars to its market capitalisation in 2023 alone. This is nearly 10 times the net worth of Asia's richest person, Mukesh Ambani (94.5 billion dollars).

Apple's market cap is over 3 trillion dollars. Barring 6 nations, all the countries in the world have lesser respective GDPs than Apple. Only the United States, China, Japan, Germany, UK and India have more GDP than Apple.

Apple's market cap is 3009 billion dollars; Microsoft - 2514 billion dollars, Alphabet -- 1551 billion dollars, Amazon -- 1,339 billion dollars, Nvidia -- 1045 billion dollars, Tesla -- 895 billion dollars, reported ET.

The Gross Domestic Product of the US is 1,01,003 billion dollars, China's GDP is 17963 billion dollars, Japan 4231, India 3385 billion, Germany 4072 and UK 3071 billion dollars, reported the paper.

The company's market cap is higher than the GDPs of Canada, Saudi Arabia and France.

Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Nvidia added nearly 3.2 trillion dollars market cap in 2023, which is close to India's 3.5 billion dollar market cap.

These five companies have a total market cap of 9.5 trillion dollars.

India is one of the most important markets for Apple. The company has plans to make India a manufacturing and export hub for its product. Earlier this year,

Apple opened its two mega stores -- in Delhi and Mumbai. The two stores have been recording sales way higher than what the company estimated before opening the store.

