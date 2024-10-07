Twitter
This Indian brand set to enter European market after success in US, to challenge...

This expansion is a major step for not only the brand but also for India as it continues to assert itself in the global dairy market

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Oct 07, 2024, 01:30 PM IST

This Indian brand set to enter European market after success in US, to challenge...
    AMUL, the Indian dairy brand, which is also the world's strongest food brand, is all set to foray into the European market after tasting high success in the American market. Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of AMUL and the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (GCMMF), announced this during the 11th Dr. Verghese Kurien Memorial Oration at XLRI Jamshedpur.

    In his speech, Mehta highlighted India's status as the world's largest milk producer, projecting that the country will contribute one-third of global milk production in the near future. He stressed that AMUL is not only about profits; it stands for feeding millions of households in rural India. ”Dairy is not a business but a lifeline for rural India,” he said while stressing the cooperative commitment to quality and sustainable supply of products that are protein rich, chemical-free, and organic, which consumers rely on.

    AMUL’s performance is quite good; it collects more than 31 million litres of milk per day and has 107 dairy plants across the country. The cooperative has a wide product portfolio of more than fifty products and distributes 22 billion packs a year. With a turnover of Rs 80,000 crore and ownership by about 3,60,000 farmers, AMUL has established itself as the world’s strongest dairy and food brand.

    Nirmala Kurien, daughter of AMUL’s founder, Dr. Verghese Kurien, also addressed the gathering and shared her father’s vision of making India self-sufficient in milk production, which has become a reality now. This expansion is a major step for not only the brand but also for India as it continues to assert itself in the global dairy market as AMUL gears up for its entry into Europe.

