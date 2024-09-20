Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda invests in this latest food venture in...

Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, has ventured into the world of business with a significant investment in Mumbai. The young actor, who made his debut with the much-anticipated film 'The Archies', has now turned his attention to the culinary world with a significant investment in a project called 'Hum'.

The details of Agastya’s investment remain under wraps, adding an air of mystery to his latest endeavour. Sources close to the project suggest that Nanda’s financial commitment is substantial, though the exact figure has not been disclosed. This move marks a notable shift from his on-screen career to a more hands-on business role.

Project 'Hum' is a high-profile farm-to-table restaurant in Mumbai, known for its commitment to promoting healthy eating and supporting local farmers. Agastya’s involvement is seen as a strategic effort to align with these values, reflecting his personal commitment to wellness and sustainable living. In a statement, Agastya expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “I am very happy to join the Project Hum family. This partnership is not just about investment; it’s about making a positive impact on both our health and the agricultural community.”

Agastya’s decision to invest in Project 'Hum' is reminiscent of his grandfather’s own ventures, with Amitabh Bachchan known for his diverse investments that span various sectors. The Bachchan family’s business acumen and dedication to social causes are well-documented, and Agastya’s latest venture seems to follow in these prestigious footsteps.