Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 82nd birthday on Friday, October 11. Amitabh Bachchan, a legendary figure in Indian cinema began his film journey in 1969 with "Saat Hindustani." Following this, films like "Deewar" and "Sholay" solidified his status as a leading actor. Beyond his illustrious acting career, Mr. Bachchan is also a savvy investor, having put his money into various companies, including the small-cap company D.P. Wires Limited.

According to a report of Zee Business, Mr. Bachchan invested in the small-cap company D.P. Wires Limited. In 2018, he held a 2.45% stake but later sold a portion of it. As of the third quarter of 2023, he owns a 1.93% stake, totaling 199,310 shares of the company. Earlier, in January-March 2023, his holdings amounted to 332,000 shares.

DP Wires Limited's IPO was launched in 2017, with shares priced at Rs 75 each. The company specializes in manufacturing and supplying steel wire, plastic pipes, and plastic films. In the first quarter of FY 2025, DP Wires reported a year-on-year revenue decline of 31.15%, totaling Rs 184.11 crore. Additionally, the company's net profit fell by 35.28% year-on-year, reaching Rs 7.19 crore, while the net profit margin decreased by 6.01% to 3.91%.

The report further stated that during Friday's trading session, DP Wires shares dropped by 0.54%, or 2.25 points, to Rs 411.80 on the NSE. This small-cap stock has declined 27.44% so far this year. The company's shares reached a 52-week high of Rs 681.45 and a low of Rs 383.

Over the past six months, the shares have fallen 20.29%, and they are down 29.25% compared to a year ago. At present, DP Wires Limited boasts an impressive market capitalization of Rs 641 crore.

