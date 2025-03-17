Last year, Shah Rukh paid approximately Rs 92 crore in taxes, but Big B has now taken the top spot.

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most legendary actors in Bollywood. The 82-year-old continues to earn through the film industry, business investments, brand deals and by hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati. The Bollywood star has reportedly earned an impressive Rs 350 crore in the financial year 2024-25, as per a Pinkvilla report. With this substantial income, the actor has a tax liability of Rs 120 crore. This has made him one of the highest-earning individuals in the film industry. The Big B has now reportedly surpassed star actor Shah Rukh Khan as the highest tax-paying celebrity. He paid the final installment of his advance tax, totalling Rs 52.50 crore, on March 15, 2025.

Last year, Shah Rukh paid approximately Rs 92 crore in taxes, but Big B has now taken the top spot with his substantial contributions. Bachchan has a career spanning over six decades. He continues to star in major films. He was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD and is set to reprise his role as Ashwatthama in the second part of the film. He has also been shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 16.

In January this year, he purchased land in Ayodhya for a memorial dedicated to his late father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Recently, Bachchan sold his Oshiwara apartment for Rs 83 crore, making a remarkable 168% profit, having bought it for Rs 31 crore in 2021. Additionally, he has invested over Rs 76 crore in Mumbai's real estate market, while his son Abhishek Bachchan has invested Rs 30 crore. In October 2024, father and son together purchased 10 apartments for Rs 24.95 crore and also acquired 10,000 square feet of land for Rs 10 crore. The Big B has 49 million followers on X and 37.4 million followers on Instagram.

