Amit Shah-led GoM meet to discuss skyrocketing onion prices today

Headlines

Kangana Ranaut reacts to her film Thalaivii not winning anything at 69th National Film Awards

Saba Azad talks about relationship with Hrithik Roshan, says 'it's nobody's business'

Chandrayaan-3 landing: Despite tense bilateral ties, ISRO’s mission lands on front page of Pakistani newspapers

'If Babuji was around...': Emotional Pankaj Tripathi reacts to National Award win for Mimi, dedicates it to late father

This bowler was most feared by Sachin Tendulkar, holds record for dismissing him most times; not Muralitharan, Warne

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kangana Ranaut reacts to her film Thalaivii not winning anything at 69th National Film Awards

Saba Azad talks about relationship with Hrithik Roshan, says 'it's nobody's business'

69th National Film Awards winners: RRR, Gangubai dominate; Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, Alia triumph

10 worst foods to eat in gout

Kadaisi Vivasayi, Uppena, Home: Where to watch Hidden Gems that won big at 69th National Awards

10 health benefits of banana flower

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

69th National Film Awards winners: RRR, Gangubai dominate; Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, Alia triumph

Complete Timeline of Chandrayaan 3 Mission: Key Milestones and Launch-To-Land Journey in 60 seconds

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Prepares For Game against Pakistan, Dominates Yo-Yo Test with 17.2 Score

Kangana Ranaut reacts to her film Thalaivii not winning anything at 69th National Film Awards

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

'If Babuji was around...': Emotional Pankaj Tripathi reacts to National Award win for Mimi, dedicates it to late father

HomeBusiness

Business

Amit Shah-led GoM meet to discuss skyrocketing onion prices today

The meeting comes on a day when the price of onions crosses Rs 150-mark in several places in West Bengal.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 05, 2019, 05:28 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amid a national crisis over the deficit of onions resulting in skyrocketing prices for the vegetable, a Group of Ministers (GoM) led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah will meet on Thursday evening to review the situation and suggest immediate measures to control skyrocketing prices of the commodity in the retail market.

The meeting, chaired by Shah, will be attended by Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar and top officials from the Prime Minister's Office.

The meeting comes on a day when the price of onions crossed Rs 150-mark in several places in West Bengal. The price of the vegetable in Kolkata touched Rs 160 per kg on Thursday.

Onions were being sold in Kolkata at Rs 140 per kg on Wednesday and a sack of onions cost Rs 4800 at the wholesale market. However, in the span of one day, the rates have hiked further, showing the enormity of the crisis.

The vegetable has been selling for Rs 80-100 per kg in retail markets in Delhi-NCR.

The opposition parties on Thursday also staged a protest over the rising onion prices in the Parliament premises. 

Earlier on Tuesday, the government revised the permissible stock limits for the commodity with immediate effect.

Now wholesalers and retailers can keep onions up to 25MT and 5MT respectively, Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan announced on Twitter. 

The importers of onions are exempted from the stock limits, he said. The minister said the decision was taken in order to augment the availability of onion in the open market.

Paswan had last week said that the government was unable to bring down the prices as it was not in its hands. 

Responding to a question on when the onion prices would come down, Paswan said "it's not in our hands." However, he had added that the government is taking every step possible to contain the price rise.

The government has announced that will import 11,000 Metric Tons (MT) of onion from Turkey in addition to 6,090 MT from Egypt. The supply from Egypt will arrive in India in the second week of December while consignment from Turkey will reach the Indian shores in January 2020.

Last month, the Union Cabinet had approved importing 1.2 lakh tonnes of onion to improve the domestic supply. Exports have already banned and a limit has been imposed on stock-holding for wholesalers and retailers for an indefinite period.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff-starrer 1993 hit Khal Nayak to re-release on this date

Repeated rape, forced abortion after father’s death: Horrific details of husband-wife duo's assault of minor teen

'Congress puts on mask of religion, caste before elections', says BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio launches 2 prepaid plans with free Netflix subscription, check details

PAN-Aadhaar linking: If your PAN card is inoperative will the salary be credited in your bank account? Check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE