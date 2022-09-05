Amit Majithia on why he started a music production company

Are you someone who has a great love for new interests? Well, then you too are a neophiliac, just like Amit Majithia! This man is showing his prowess as a multifaceted businessman. While you might already know him as the biggest-cricket freak and founder of CBTF Speed News, Amit has some more love stored for the entertainment world and how? He launched a music production company.

Yes, you read it right! Amit Majithia is also the founder of BCC Music & Events. This independent music label is flourishing greatly and has already worked with a myriad of TV stars, influencers and rising musicians. Through this production house, Amit has bestowed us with many unprecedented talents.

But he already had a successful speed news agency that was entertaining every cricket fan, so why did Amit Majithia launch a new company? Well, here's what he said: "One must always keep exploring a new field. Human minds are boundless and extremely vigorous. We should always use it in an effective way. Moreover, BCC Music & Events was started to bridge the gap between emerging talents and the industry. And who doesn't love music? We wanted to keep up with people's demand for fresh new singles. So, here we are!"

Amit Majithia's BCC Music & Events has already signed artists like Palak Muchhal, RCR, Adah Sharma, Karishma Sharma, Simran Kaur, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, and others to its roster. Many successful music albums have been released under this music company's label, like CBTF Anthem, Will Shoot Ya, Bewafa, Chubhti Hai Saansein, and many more.

All of these music videos have received millions of views. Amit Majithia also produced a recently released song, Sarkar (BJP Anthem). BCC Music & Events has several amusing music videos looming over the horizon, including Bardasht.

Amit Majithia was an avid cricket lover. Soon, he started using his knowledge to make predictions and became a cricket guru. Eventually, he brought his fascination and understanding of the sport and started CBTF Speed News. In today's day and age, this platform is most loved for all the current updates and matches that it shares with the cricket world.

If someone wanted to see a mirror image of a true entrepreneur, Amit Majithia is it! He is an inspiration to several people who wish to build a business from their fascination.

(Above mentioned article is a featured content​, This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)