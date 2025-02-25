Amish revealed that Mahakumbh attracted Elon musk who felt it “fascinating”, mainly also because of a large gathering of religious devotees and the mela being the biggest cultural confluence.

As the year began with the most anticipated Mahakumbh Mela, Indian mythological author Amish Tripathi invited billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk to Mahakumbh mela in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj.

Why Elon Musk likes Mahakumbh Mela

He said, "I did invite Elon Musk to the Kumbh Mela. He mentioned at that time that he found the festival and all the details about it extremely intriguing. The Maha Kumbh is the largest gathering of humanity ever, and the fact that Indians have been gathering in this manner for religious and cultural reasons for millennia - people from every age group - is something that fascinates most people, including Elon."

Tripathi also shared, “Elon was fascinated by the sheer scale of the event - 415 million people. That was the number when we initially discussed it, but now it's turning out to be around 500 million. If it were an independent country, it would probably be the third-largest country on Earth, just the Maha Kumbh by itself.”

Elon was also deeply impressed by the enduring legacy of the Kumbh tradition, which has continued unbroken for thousands of years. “The fact that Indians have been celebrating and gathering for the Kumbh for millennia, without fail. It's a tradition, an unbroken tradition that goes back so long, and many other cultures could not keep their traditions alive. That fascinated him too.”

Kumbh Mela’s spiritual aspects also intrigue Elon Musk greatly, especially its astronomical connect, example, its connection with the movement of planets. Amish continued to say, “He was also intrigued by the links with the planets. I explained how the timing of the Kumbh is actually linked to the planet Jupiter. That intrigued him as well, and of course, the spiritual dimensions of the event also caught his attention.”

Why Elon Musk could not attend Mahakumbh Mela

While explaining the reason why Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors, could not attend the Maha Kumbh Mela, Tripathi said, “His office later got back to us, but due to his already packed schedule, especially because of the new role he has taken on in the US government, he won't be able to attend.”