Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Big boost for Satya Nadella's Microsoft as it hits jackpot in..., earns Rs...

Former Rajasthan Royals player wins South Africa's Cricketers of the Year award at CSA Awards 2025, his name is...

New UPI rules from 1 August: What are the changes for Indian users? Here’s everything you need to know

BIG WIN for Apple, as revenue reaches all time-high, but CEO Tim Cook's MAJOR concern is...

Meet woman, not IIT, NIT, IIT, BIT, left Infosys, later hired by Amazon, she's from...

Son of Sardaar 2 Movie Review – A Riotous Ride of Love, Lies, and Laughter

Noel Tata makes BIG move, Tata Trust doesn't want Tata Sons to..., asks Chairman Chandrasekaran to...

Viral video: Aniruddhacharya hits back at Disha Patani's sister Khushboo Patani's criticism over his statement: 'Kalyug main aap veshya ko..'

Epicentre of massive earthquake of 8.8 magnitude a BIG concern for Russian nuclear submarine base due to..., authorities say...

Meet man, world's richest youtuber, who once challenged T-Series, receives first-ever 400 million subscribers Play Button, he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Big boost for Satya Nadella's Microsoft as it hits jackpot in..., earns Rs...

Microsoft earns more than expected profit of Rs 6,567,401,925,000 for this busin

New UPI rules from 1 August: What are the changes for Indian users? Here’s everything you need to know

New UPI rules from 1 August: What are the changes for Indian users? Details here

BIG WIN for Apple, as revenue reaches all time-high, but CEO Tim Cook's MAJOR concern is...

BIG WIN for Apple, as revenue reaches all time-high, but CEO Tim Cook's MAJOR...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors

Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion

Kiara Advani: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

BIG WIN for Apple, as revenue reaches all time-high, but CEO Tim Cook's MAJOR concern is...

iPhone-maker Apple clinched revenue records in over two dozen markets, including India, in June quarter earnings that topped street expectations, but CEO Tim Cook called out the "evolving" tariff situation.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 11:25 AM IST

BIG WIN for Apple, as revenue reaches all time-high, but CEO Tim Cook's MAJOR concern is...

TRENDING NOW

iPhone-maker Apple clinched revenue records in over two dozen markets, including India, in June quarter earnings that topped street expectations, but CEO Tim Cook called out the "evolving" tariff situation and estimated September-quarter tariff costs at about USD 1.1 billion.

During the Q3 FY2025 earnings, Cook spoke of opening new stores in India and the UAE later this year. He said the company saw iPhone growth in every geographic segment and double-digit growth in emerging markets, including India, the Middle East, South Asia, and Brazil.

"We saw an acceleration of growth around the world in the vast majority of markets we track, including greater China and many emerging markets, and we had June quarter revenue records in more than two dozen countries and regions, including the US, Canada, Latin America, Western Europe, the Middle East, India, and South Asia," Cook said, adding these results were driven by double-digit growth across iPhone, Mac, and services.

The situation around tariffs is "evolving", he said, adding that for the June quarter, the company incurred about USD 800 million of tariff-related costs.

"For the September quarter, assuming the current global tariff rates, policies, and applications do not change for the balance of the quarter, and no new tariffs are added, we estimate the impact to add about USD 1.1 billion to our costs. This estimate should not be used to make projections for future quarters, as there are many factors that could change, including tariff rates," he said.

He mentioned the recently-launched Apple Store online in Saudi Arabia, and said, "We couldn’t be more excited to open new stores in the UAE and India later this year".

For the June quarter, the tech titan reported revenue of USD 94.04 billion, the 10 per cent year-on-year growth topping Wall Street expectations, while net profit came in at USD 23.42 billion, up 9.2 per cent from a year ago.

Meanwhile, the US has announced a 25 per cent tariff on India as the White House released a list of duties that Washington will levy on exports from nations across the globe. In an Executive Order titled ‘Further Modifying The Reciprocal Tariff Rates’, President Donald Trump announced tariff rates for nearly 70 nations around the world. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ambati Rayudu crowns MS Dhoni best Indian captain, Rohit Sharma outranks Virat Kohli
Ambati Rayudu crowns MS Dhoni best Indian captain, Rohit Sharma outranks Virat
How will India be impacted if Donald Trump imposes 25% tariff? Smartphone, pharmaceutical sectors may benefit as...
How will India be impacted if US imposes 25% tariff? Smartphone, pharma will...
2008 Malegaon blast case verdict: Ex-BJP MP Pragya Thakur, Lt Col Prasad Purohit and 5 other accused acquitted
2008 Malegaon blast case verdict: Ex-BJP MP Pragya Thakur, Lt Col Prasad...
Donald Trump issues BIG statement on Gaza, says US will partner with Israel to...
Donald Trump's BIG statement, says US will partner with Israel to...
Rashmika Mandanna cheers for Vijay Deverakonda as Kingdom receives sensational response: 'I know how much...'
Rashmika Mandanna cheers for Vijay Deverakonda as Kingdom gets good response
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors
Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
Kiara Advani: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
From Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day to Ganesh Chaturthi: Full list of Indian holidays in August 2025
From Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day to Ganesh Chaturthi: Full list of Indian h
From Aneet Padda to Wamiqa Gabbi: Bollywood's rising female talents who are leaving a lasting impact on-screen
Bollywood's rising female talents who are leaving a lasting impact on-screen
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE