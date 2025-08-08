Amid TCS layoffs, are IT firms HCL, Infosys likely to cut jobs? Here's why

Amid TCS layoffs, experts believe that margin pressure and rapid increase of AI will push for further layoffs. What are other IT firms HCL, Infosys, and Wipro, planning on?

India’s largest IT company, Tata Consultancy Services' announcement to lay off 2 per cent of its employees has sparked uncertainty in the IT sector. The TCS move signals a structural transformation in the industry, impacting a wave of layoffs at other IT companies like Infosys, HCL Technologies and Wipro, among others. Though there have been no official announcements from these companies as yet, experts suggest that if a stable brand like TCS can take this step, other companies may follow this path shortly.



Will layoffs stop at TCS's 2 per cent?

Nearly 12,000 employees, accounting for 2% of its global workforce of mid- and senior-level professionals at TCS, have been affected due to the company’s shift towards automation and AI. Though CEO K. Krithivasan emphasised that the layoffs aren't directly AI-driven, instead a strategic restructuring to remain competitive, experts believe that margin pressure, rapid increase of AI, will push for further layoffs. However, TCS has stated that its affected employees will be provided with severance packages, outplacement assistance, and extended benefits.



Also read: After 12000 layoffs, cheers for these TCS employees as Ratan Tata company set to roll out...

Forrester's research director, Ashutosh Sharma, said that TCS layoffs have lowered the threshold for other IT companies to adopt a similar practice. “But, every IT organisation has been taking over some programme for margin improvement in recent times. Margins have constantly been declining as the managed services business is offering fairly low margins,” he told Moneycontrol.



Also read: TCS layoffs signal Indian IT restructuring: How US uncertainty, AI disruption affect employees



What is the reason?

HCLTech has also indicated that it will reduce the number of employees in some areas in the coming months while planning its global restructure. HCLTech CEO and MD C Vijayakumar had said that the step is taken to achieve operational agility and protect margins amid a shifting technology landscape dominated by AI.

Pareekh Consulting and EIIRTrend CEO Pareekh Jain has mentioned that IT companies have already been laying off employees through various practices, and it will stop at TCS’s 2 per cent. Other experts suggest that headcounts in IT companies will go down with the emergence of Gen AI in the coming months. Layoffs in the IT industry have become a new trend; previously, it was limited to performance or bench policy only, but now it is being seen as an AI upgrade and a margin-focused strategy.