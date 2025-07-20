Amid spike in US visa rejections for Indians, Delhi man gets B1 visa approved in less than 60 seconds due to...

A Delhi-based professional managed to secure a B1 business visa in less than a month, at times when many applicants are waiting for over 500 days for appointments.

A Delhi-based professional has done something, that seems extremely difficult amid the ongoing global situation. what did he really do? He managed to secure a B1 business visa in less than a month, at times when many applicants are waiting for over 500 days for appointments, as reported by Financial Express. Donald Trump led US adinitration has introduced strict regulations on the US Visas, Visa rejections in India are also reaching records highs. Overcoming all these, a Delhi man went against all odds. While the man was there for his interview, he witnessed dozens of visa denials on that day. This may have shaken up his confidence, however to everyone's surprise, he walked out with an approval within a minute.

How did he do that?

As per FE, the man submitted his DS-160 form and booked an appointment for his visa on June 22. The process began from there. Later on Jun 24, he finally completed his biometric verifications. His visa interview was scheduled for July 15. Just three days later, he received his passport with his visa stamped on July 18. In just 30 days, his visa was approved and he completed the entire process.

The man claimed that he stood in a long line at the US embassy in delhi. He witnesses more than 50 applicant, most of them first time goers, got rejected. But on his turn, his interview lasted for 60 seconds. The consular asked him just four questions and even no supporting documents were requested. He got his visa approved on the spot.

What is the purpose of your visit?

What company do you work for?

How long have you been employed?

Have you travelled internationally before?

Well, it was mostly because the man, working in a major company at Delhi, was going to US for business purpose and it was urgent. His employer required him to attend high-level business meeting in US on urgent basis. He seek aid from a visa agent to get him secure an expedited appointment. The man also stated that he answered all the questions asked with honesty and clarity, rathered than any rehearsed answers.