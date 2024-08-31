Amid rising competition with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata's company shifts focus towards Dubai for launch of...

Twitter
'Those who lack love in...': Akhilesh Yadav on Yogi Adityanath's 'red caps' jibe

NEET PG 2024 scorecard expected today at natboard.edu.in, check counselling details

Cyclone Asna leaves no major impact on Gujarat, moves towards Oman

‘If someone…’: Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly shares cryptic post amid rumours of rift with Sudhanshu Pandey

Indian government issues warning for Google Chrome users, remote attacker may target...

Meet actor whose school fees was paid by teachers, survived on biscuits, now competes with Prabhas, Shah Rukh, Ranbir

NEET PG 2024 scorecard expected today at natboard.edu.in, check counselling details

World's highest flying birds

Animals that turn white in winter for survival

8 breathing images of Galaxy shared by NASA

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसर��े स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

Meet actor whose school fees was paid by teachers, survived on biscuits, now competes with Prabhas, Shah Rukh, Ranbir

This actress once sold newspaper for survival, gave 14 continuous flops, still called star; earns Rs 3 crore for cameo

World's richest actress, worth Rs 66000 crore, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Aish combined, secret to wealth is..

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

‘If someone…’: Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly shares cryptic post amid rumours of rift with Sudhanshu Pandey

Meet actor whose school fees was paid by teachers, survived on biscuits, now competes with Prabhas, Shah Rukh, Ranbir

This actress once sold newspaper for survival, gave 14 continuous flops, still called star; earns Rs 3 crore for cameo

Business

Business

Amid rising competition with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata's company shifts focus towards Dubai for launch of...

Trent's decision to expand their operations in the international market comes amid significant growth domestically. In FY 2023-24, Trent noted a tremendous 50% increase in sales, reaching Rs 12,375 crore.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 31, 2024, 09:39 AM IST

Amid rising competition with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata's company shifts focus towards Dubai for launch of...
Under Noel Tata's leadership, Indian retail giant Trent is all set to enter the international market as its fashion brand Zudio is all set to launch in Dubai. The launch is scheduled for next month and the first Zudio store in Dubai will be located at the Silicon Oasis Mall. It is important to note that this will be Trent’s first venture outside India. 

As per a senior Trent executive, Trent's incursion into the overseas market with Zudio is a "baby step". The executive told ET, "We are doing a pilot with one store. Depending on the response we get, we will open more stores in newer geographies."

Trent is going forward with the foray into the international market cautiously to judge the market potential before making further investments. 

Let us tell you that Zudio stores range from 7,000 to 10,000 square feet while Trent’s Westside stores are typically between 20,000 and 30,000 square feet.

Trent's decision to expand their operations in the international market comes amid significant growth domestically. In FY 2023-24, Trent noted a tremendous 50% increase in sales, reaching Rs 12,375 crore. The company's net profit also increased to Rs 1477 crore. As per an ET report, Trent's consolidated earnings have witnessed a five-year compound yearly growth rate of 45%. 

As of June, Trent runs 228 Westside stores, 559 Zudio stores, and 36 other lifestyle concept stores. Zudio’s prompt growth has made it the company’s largest brand by store area.

Zudio’s store productivity is incredibly high with a per square foot revenue of Rs 16,300, double the industry average.

Zudio’s conquest has encouraged other nationwide retailers, such as Reliance Retail’s Yousta, ABFRL’s Style-Up, and Shoppers Stop’s InTune, to enter the market.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
