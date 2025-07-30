Good news! Amid TCS layoffs, Narayana Murthy's Infosys to hire 20000 freshers in...

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said that the IT company managed to stay ahead by investing in artificial intelligence (AI) and re-skilling its employees.

Infosys news: Days after the TCS layoff announcement, some good news has come for the IT sector. Narayana Murthy's Infosys is set to hire around 20,000 college graduates in 2025, CEO Salil Parekh said, TOI reported. He added that the IT services major had already recruited over 17,000 people in the first quarter of this financial year. Infosys is India's second-largest IT firm with a market cap of Rs 6.30 lakh crore, as of July 30. The Infosys CEO has also assured no job cuts.

Strategic investments in AI and reskilling

Parekh said that the IT company managed to stay ahead by investing in artificial intelligence (AI) and re-skilling its employees. While AI enhances automation and insights, it necessitates advanced skills. The new hiring push is part of its broader strategy to stay ahead in the rapidly changing tech space. Parekh noted that Infosys is expanding its workforce with a long-term view of growing both people and technology capabilities.

"It's critical to invest. We made significant investments in digital and AI, building agents and language models, and reskilling employees. We also focused on internal efficiency to support these investments without major disruptions. This approach allows us to put more people on new projects," Parekh told the news portal.

Speaking about the role of AI, Parekh said the company is already seeing the benefits of using AI tools. "Software development is seeing 5% to 15% productivity gains," he said. He also added that even greater improvements were visible in customer service and knowledge-based work.

READ | After 12000 layoffs decision, Ratan Tata's TCS may freeze hiring of...

TCS layoffs

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) recently announced it would lay off more than 12,000 employees, the largest round of layoffs in India’s IT industry so far. TCS is India's largest IT firm with a market cap of Rs 11.04 lakh crore.