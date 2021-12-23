Amid Omicron cases surge, 'work from home' for IT giants like TCS, Infosys, HCL?

As India’s Omicron tally crossed 200-mark, major IT companies like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and others may continue with work from home mode. Previously, these companies had announced 'return to office' plan.

If a leading business daily report is to be believed, top software experts are now being cautious and are apprehensive of calling employees back to the office. Last month TCS had reportedly asked its employees to return to their 'deputed location'. It had stated that it will encourage its staff to join offices by the end of 2021.

Less than 10% of TCS associates are working from its offices currently and now the company is thinking of a full-fledged return to office in a phased manner keeping into account the health and safety of the employees.

Similarly, another IT giant Infosys said it has 'taken a cautious approach' keeping in mind the 'changing health situation'. HCL Technologies has said that it will continue to monitor the emergence and impact of COVID-19 variants which could limit the movement of employees.

Reports suggest, presently about 5% of the IT major's associates are working from offices. Earlier US tech giants Apple indefinitely delayed the return-to-office date. The company announced that each employee would be given USD 1,000 for 'work-from-home' needs.