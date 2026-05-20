Amid oil crisis, India mulls $1 billion EV incentive plan for private buses, trucks

In a bid to alleviate fossil-fuel use in the segment amid a deepening energy crisis due to the West Asia conflict, the government has pushed for an EV incentive plan.

With 90% oil imported, India is eyeing to allocate $1 billion for EV incentives for private-sector adoption of electric buses and trucks. Although the final budget allocation, vehicles eligible for incentives and subsidy structure are still being considered, refining of the plan is expected this month in meetings with the Prime Minister’s Office and industry stakeholders.

Govt plans $1 billion push for e-buses, trucks to curb oil imports

In a bid to alleviate fossil-fuel use in the segment amid a deepening energy crisis due to the West Asia conflict, the government has pushed for the incentive plan. According to people familiar with the matter, the program would span a decade and target India’s largely privately owned commercial vehicle fleet, with the biggest share likely earmarked for inter-city bus operators. The move to electrify commercial vehicles will cut down dependence on fuels and also help tackle India’s severe air pollution problem.

India has over 2 million buses on the road, but the government owns just 5% of them, according to estimates. Trucks, which account for the largest share of diesel use, are almost entirely privately run. According to sources, the officials are now exploring ways to boost EV adoption among small commercial fleet operators, who face barriers from high upfront costs and limited access to financing, sources said.

Proposed incentives include up to Rs 1.5 million per vehicle in interest subsidies with tapering support, plus a partial credit guarantee to spur lending, as discussed with lenders, manufacturers, and fleet operators. Initial talks focus on support for 10,000 buses, with plans to scale up to 40,000-50,000 vehicles, according to sources. The industry has also pushed for charging parks, toll and tax waivers, and electricity subsidies to lower operating costs. The Ministry of Heavy Industries, which runs India’s electric mobility schemes, hasn't yet reacted to the matter.

Fuel crisis in India

The Centre hiked prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre as the Brent crude price hovers above USD 100 per barrel amid the West Asia crisis. Following the Rs 3 hike, petrol prices in New Delhi rose from Rs 94.77 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel prices increased from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67 per litre. Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said India successfully averted any shortage of crude oil, LPG and pipeline natural gas despite two major global conflicts disrupting international energy markets over the past four years.Addressing media persons after attending a DISHA committee meeting in Varanasi, Puri said the ongoing conflict in West Asia and the earlier Russia-Ukraine war posed unprecedented challenges for global fuel supply chains, but India managed to maintain uninterrupted availability of petroleum products across the country.