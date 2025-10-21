Amid Noel Tata–Mehli Mistry divide, Tata Trusts reappoints Ratan Tata's man for life

Tata Trusts has reappointed Venu Srinivasan as lifetime trustee amid internal rifts between Noel Tata and Mehli Mistry factions in the Tata Group.

Tata Trusts has reappointed Venu Srinivasan for life in what may be called a victory in the Tata Group boardroom battle. It is important that despite internal conflict and divisions within the organisation, he was elected unanimously. Venu Srinivasan's reappointment has come days ahead of the end of his tenure on October 23, 2025. Interestingly, the salt-to-semiconductor conglomerate is vertically split, with one group aligning with Noel Tata and the other with Mehli Mistry. While Ratan Tata's half-brother Noel took over the reins after his demise, Mistry represents the biggest minority shareholder, Shapoorji Pallonji Group.

Tata Group boardroom battle

Earlier, Mehli Mistry, Darius Khambatta, Jehangir H. Jehangir, and Pramit Jhaveri opposed the renomination of another trustee, Vijay Singh, to the board of Tata Sons. Singh was forced to resign. After the death of Ratan Tata, it was decided that all trustees of the Tata Sons and Tata Trusts above the age of 75 will have to seek reappointment every year. The SP Group loyalists, led by Mehli Mistry, cornered Singh, Srinivasan and Noel Tata.

Shapoorji Pallonji Group

In the resolution, passed on October 17, it was said, "The trustees recognised that they’re all equally responsible, charged with public duty, and specifically tasked by Mr. Ratan N. Tata. To this end, they resolve that on the expiry of the tenure of any trustee, that trustee will be reappointed by the concerned trust without any limit being attached to the period of tenure of such reappointment, and in accordance with law." It was clear that Venu Srinivasan and Mehli Mistry were set to be reappointed to their existing positions, and they will become permanent trustees.

However, the group of trustees, led by Noel Tata, believes that any reappointment cannot be automatic and must be agreed upon by other trustees.