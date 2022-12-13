Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 04:53 PM IST
Amid mass layoffs, McDonald’s plans to hire 5,000 freshers in India: Know eligibility, how to apply
McDonalds India officially announced on Monday that the US fast food chain is hiring 5000 freshers as it expands to 300 stores in North East India, as part of its expansion strategy.
In Guwahati, Assam, on Monday the largest outlet has been opened with 6700 sq feet which have the capacity to feed 220 people at the same time.
The company is currently on a rapid growth path and is looking forward to expanding its network across the states under it, said McDonald’s Managing Director, Rajeev Ranjan.
Ranjan further added that they are employing more than 5000 people and will continue the hiring process as they grow. “In three years, the workforce will double,” says the Managing Director.
When asked if the legal concerns with the former McDonald’s partner had been resolved, he responded, “All challenges and problems are behind us and we are focused on building our business."
McDonald’s has partnered with MMG Group Chairman Sanjeev Agarwal in 2020 to run the restaurants in north and east India. The task was to buy out Vikram Bakshi's 50% ownership in the global corporation after he had plunged it into a legal battle.
The Westlife Group led by B L Jatia runs the west and south outlets in India. According to MD Ranjan, McDonald's in Guwahati is the biggest in northern and eastern India.
Guwahati, which serves as the company's gateway to northeast India, is a crucial location with possibilities for expansion. So they are trying to increase the number of their stores in the northeast.
Eligibility:
- Despite federal laws on minors working in food service, McDonald's allows 15-year-olds to work in customer service positions.
- Ability to multitask
- Good communication skills plus customer service skills
Here’s how you can apply at McDonald’s:
- Obtain a job application at your local McDonald’s store or online
- Fill out the application correctly
- Submit the application to the manager or online
- Take the assessment test
- Interview for the job