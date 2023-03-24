Amid layoffs, former Meta employee reveals receiving Rs 1.5 crore for doing 'nothing' | Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

Following the massive layoffs at the company, a former Meta employee reportedly stated that she was paid $190,000 (roughly Rs 1.5 crore) per year to "do nothing" at work, according to a report in Independent. As per media report, recruiter Madelyn Machado revealed her six-month employment in 2021 in a TikTok video.

In the video titled "Getting Paid $190k to Do Nothing at Meta," she discussed how her company did not hire any new staff while she was working there. For the first six months and even the first year, the firm wasn't planning to hire anyone, according to her.

The majority of Maddie's day was spent "learning," she said, noting that Meta's initial orientation and instruction processes were "the best" and "very thorough." She made jokes regarding the fact that her "expectations" at the beginning of her career were to be "taking it all in" before criticising a few of the conferences she had to join.

Machado further said that there were plenty of team meetings even though no one is being hired at that time. She explained that since everyone on her team was new, none of them recruited anyone.

Machado, however, received harsh criticism for her remarks about her statements not having to work. She clarified the situation on LinkedIn a few days later. "I posted a video that has gone viral on the wrong side of TikTok. Where I previously stated that I was not expected to hire anyone and that for the first six months of my time at Meta, I did nothing but learn," said Machado.

As the sector prepares for a serious financial crisis, Meta recently announced another cycle of mass layoffs and stated it intended to cut 10,000 jobs. The much-anticipated job cuts are part of a bigger reorganisation that will also see the business halt recruitment plans for 5,000 openings, postpone less important projects, and deflate middle hierarchical levels.

READ | Accenture Lay Off: Global IT firm to fire 19,000 employees, know which department to be impacted