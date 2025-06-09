Amazon is freezing significant hiring in its retail division for 2025, in a move to have “flat headcount opex” (operating expenses) in comparison to last year. The report by Business Insider said that the plan was revealed by an internal email.

Amid job cuts, Amazon is freezing significant hiring in its retail division for 2025, in a move to have “flat headcount opex” (operating expenses) in comparison to last year. The report by Business Insider said that the plan was revealed by an internal email. The hiring freeze includes the cost of employee salaries and stock-based compensation. The decision also hints at a budget-friendly model of hiring which will enable managers to operate with more financial freedom and strengthen review of all new hirings.

What this hiring freeze means?

According to an Amazon executive, who shared some details regarding the new move at the start of this year, if the hiring budget sees any increase, then it will have to be taken under a strict review, and a strong justification will be required. According to the current scenario, the retail business is moving towards maintaining teams that would focus on fixed operating budgets rather than prioritising headcounts as done traditionally. Amazon’s retail division covers a broader area of operations, including its online store, logistics network, and fresh grocery service.

However, this does not mean that the hiring has been ceased completely and that is why the new corporate hiring for any position will be made under high requirements and those will also have to pass through strict review. That also means that the managers will have a greater responsibility for operating within specified spending limits to maintain their teams. The new decision will impact only the corporate staff in Amazon’s retail division, not in its tech divisions, like Amazon Web Services, cloud, or other commercial ones.

According to a spokesperson who talked to Business Insider, the firm will not stop its hiring as this freeze is only on its budget increase and the recruitment will continue. “Each of Amazon's many businesses has its own approach to hiring based on its individual needs,” said Hoffman. “However, across the company, we've historically considered both the number of people we need to hire and the associated costs — that is, operating expenses or opex — of those hiring decisions.”